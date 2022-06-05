‘Hipon Girl’ Herlene Budol, Joseph Marco lead web series ‘Ang Babae Sa Likod ng Face Mask’

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidate Herlene Nicole Budol, popularly known as “Hipon Girl”, is set to lead an upcoming online series that will bring kilig and laughs to netizens.

Her leading man for the 13-episode romantic digital series titled “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” is Joseph Marco.

The new loveteam’s series tells the story of Malta, played by Herlene, a 25-year-old cashier. Malta works hard to support her mother, Madam Baby, portrayed by seasoned actress, Mickey Ferriols.

At work, the lead character Malta meets handsome but unlucky in love Sieg, played by Joseph. It’s love at first sight for Sieg who is captivated by Malta’s eyes.

It will revolve around how Malta and Sieg find love and overcome their doubts and insecurities, and break the negative cycles of their past.

“Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” is conceptualized with Puregold. It is produced by award-winning filmmaker Chris Cahilig, and directed by critically-acclaimed Victor Villanueva.

The online series takes inspiration from classic Filipino TV of the past decades.

Puregold marketing manager Ivy Piedad explained the face mask’s symbolism.

“The ever-present face mask is now a symbol of hope and self-love for our lead in this new series. And we hope to entertain a large number of viewers online especially given the Pinoy’s fondness for light, romantic comedies,” Piedad said.

The leading lady Herlene said viewers can expect laughter, tears, kilig and more.

“Ang classic ng kwento.“Nakakakilig, nakakatawa, lahat ng gusto mo sa isang series, meron kami rito,” Herlene said.

The actress and aspiring beauty queen said she is honored to lead the online series.

“Napaka-exciting na opportunity ang ibinigay ng Puregold sa akin. Gusto ko ipakita sa lahat ng followers at Hiponatic supporters ang kakayahan ko bilang isang leading lady,” Herlene said.

She is also proud to work with Joseph who is known for his onscreen credits on “Sabel,” “Honesto,” “Pasion de Amor” and “Wildflower.”

“Sobrang lucky ako na kasama ko si Joseph Marco para sa show na ito. Siyempre, you always want to work with the best, kaya ang saya ko talaga noong nalaman ko na si Joseph Marco ang leading man ko,” Herlene said.

Joseph likewise feels honored to be chosen as a leading man for the show. He replaces Kit Thompson who was the original leading man of the digital series. Thompson made headlines in March after the alleged physical abuse of former girlfriend Ana Jalandoni in Tagaytay.

“Ang exciting talaga,” Joseph said of his role.

“It’s been an absolute joy working with Herlene, and I think the viewers will be able to feel how much fun we had working together through the screen,” he added.

The online series can be streamed for free on YouTube Puregold Channel every Saturday, at 6 p.m., beginning June 11, 2022. —Rosette Adel