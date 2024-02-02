Lights, Camera, Panalo: Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival introduces finalist directors

An advocacy-driven festival has recognized a new generation of outstanding Filipino films and filmmakers.

Last week, Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival officially introduced the finalist directors who will receive its coveted film grants.

From hundreds of applicants, the jurors of the film festival including veteran film and television director Jeffrey Jethurian; film critic Tito Valiente; award-winning filmmaker Victor Villanueva; Puregold senior marketing manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad; Lyle Gonzales of Republic Creative and Puregold CinePanalo festival director Chris Cahilig, chose 31 finalists.

The introduction of the selected finalists marked the beginning of the final stage of the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival.

The following were named full-length film finalists:

Kurt Soberano – “Under the Piaya Moon”

Eugene Torres – “One Day Leage: Dead Mother, Dead All”

Sigrid Bernardo – “Pushcart Tales”

Raynier Brizuela – “Boys at the Back”

Joel Ferrer – “Road to Happy”

Carlo Obispo – “A Lab Story”

Soberano and Torres’ films earned the “Producer’s Choice” title, expanding their initial grant slots to six.

Meanwhile, these are the new student directors finalists who were introduced last week:

Jenievive Adame – “Smokey Journey” (STI College Cubao)

Ma. Rafaela Mae Abucejo – “Saan Ako Pinaglihi?” (Polytechnic University of the Philippines)

Alexa Moneii Agaloos – “Ka Benjie” (Polytechnic University of the Philippines)

Kent Michael Cadungog – “Text FIND DAD and Send to 2366” (University of the Philippines)

John Pistol Carmen – “Repeater si Peter” (Bicol University)

Chrisha Eseo Cataag – “Hallway Scholar” (Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng San Pablo)

Patricia Dalluay – “Lola, Lola, Paano ba ‘Yan?” (Polytechnic University of the Philippines)

Joanah Pearl Demonteverde – “Kang Pagpuli Ko” (University of the Philippines – Visayas)

Joshua Andrey Doce – “I Am Mutya And I Thank You!” (Bicol State College of Applied Science and Technology)

Neil Espino – “Sa Hindi Paghahangad” (De La Salle Lipa)

Terrence Gale Fernandez – “Kaibigan ko si Batman” (Polytechnic University of the Philippines)

Daniel Gil – “Distansya” (Ateneo de Davao University)

Alexandra Lapid – “Queng Apag” (Mapúa University)

Reutsche Colle Rigurosa Lima – “Tiil ni Lola” (University of San Carlos)

Dizelle Masilungan – “Kung Nag-aatubili” (University of Santo Tomas)

Jose Mikyl Medina – “Lutong Bahay” (De La Salle University)

Ronjay-C Mendiola – “Last Shift” (Polytechnic University of the Philippines)

Mark Terence Molave – “Paano po gumawa ng collage college?” (Polytechnic University of the Philippines)

Jhunel Ruth Monterde – “Si Mary May Crush Kay Tess” (De La Salle College of Saint Benilde)

Doxford Perlas – “Naduea Eoman Si Brownie (Brownie’s Lost Again!)” (University of the Philippines – Visayas)

Andrea Ponce – “Layag sa Pangarap” (Polytechnic University of the Philippines – Sta. Mesa)

Edz Haniel Teñido Purificacion – “Dzai Dzai Dzai Delilah” (Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna)

John Wilbert Llever Sucaldito – “Tambal nga Sabaw” (Far Eastern University)

Tyrone Lean Taotao – “Abandoned Lullabies” (Polytechnic University of the Philippines – Sta. Mesa)

Marian Jayce Tiongzon – “May Kulay Rosas Ba Sa Bahaghari?” (University of the Philippines – Visayas)

The film festival organizers said that the chosen six full-length film directors were given a grant of P2.5 million each while the 25 promising short film student directors received P100,000 each.

Aside from the film grants, the finalists were also provided a complimentary color grading from Optima Digital for their respective films, as well as essential groceries from retail company Puregold to support their production.

Films produced for this festival can be viewed at a premiere that will take place at the Gateway Cinemas in Cubao from March 15 to 17, 2024.

The festival will also hold potential regional screenings.

Short films, on the other hand, can be streamed on Puregold’s official social media channels on YouTube and TikTok.

The CinePanalo Film Festival comes after Puregold made a mark in the industry by producing series on social media platforms.

The festival seeks to foster local talents and bring authentic Filipino stories to the cinemas. — Rosette Adel

