Film grants up for grabs in 1st CinePanalo Filmfest

Supermarket chain Puregold announced on Wednesday, July 26 its search for prospective films to be included at the first CinePanalo Film Festival.

The festival is looking for films that will feature “everyday winning moments in Filipinos’ lives.”

According to an announcement, the CinePanalo Film Festival is looking for “wholesome, inspiring, and family-oriented film concepts” that revolve around the festival’s theme “Mga Kwentong Panalo ng Buhay.”

Puregold senior manager for marketing Ivy Piedad said that they are looking for young creatives who are looking to jumpstart their careers.

“We want to reach out to fresh new talent that will help define the industry, and potentially spur Puregold’s retailtainment initiatives in the years to come,” she said.

The festival is divided into two categories: full-length for amateur and professional filmmakers and short films for student and campus-based filmmakers.

Submissions in the short film category must be between 20-30 minutes long, while full-length film submissions must be at least 90 minutes long.

Five filmmakers will be given a P2.5 million grant for the full-length category. Meanwhile, 25 grants worth P100,000 each will be given for the short film category.

According to filmmaker and festival director Chris Cahilig, the film festival “will focus on films that inspire and uplift, crafted by Filipino filmmakers who want to share their talents with their peers.”

Interested participants in both categories must submit the following:

A duly accomplished entry form

A synopsis not longer than 300 words

A detailed sequence treatment

A resume of the director with links to sample works (if any), and

A digital copy of the director’s profile photo

These requirements must be emailed to [email protected] on or before October 27, 2023.

Selected participants must submit their fully produced film on or before March 1, 2024.

Completed film entries will then be screened during the festival on March 8 to 10, 2024 at the Gateway Cinemas in Quezon City.

RELATED: What’s next after ‘Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile?’: Puregold to continue ‘retailtainment’ production