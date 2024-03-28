Who’s who: Winners of 1st Puregold Cinepanalo

The inaugural advocacy-driven film festival Puregold CinePanalo officially concluded this month.

READ: Lights, Camera, Panalo: Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival introduces finalist directors | CinePanalo: The latest film festival has highest local grant

The winners in the full-length and short film categories were also named during the awards night held last March 16 at the Gateway CinePlex. This include established names as well as young up and comers.

Kurt Soberano’s debut feature “Under a Piaya Moon” emerged as the big winner, taking home six awards including the Pinakapanalong Pelikula awards in the full-length category.

This was followed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo’s “Pushcart Tales” which bagged four awards including Panalong Direktor and Panalong Karangalan Mula sa Mga Hurado.

On the other hand, for the student shorts, Ronjay-C Mendiola’s “Last Shift” achieved the most accolades, won five awards including Panalong Aktor and Panalong Pangalawang Aktor as well as the Pinakapanalong Pelikula for short film category.

Another big winner of the night is Diezelle Masilungan’s “Kung Nag-aatubili” raking four awards including Panalong Direktor and a tie for Panalong Pangalawang Aktor.

The winners of the film festival were selected by the following judges:

Short film category

Victor Villanueva

Emmanuel dela Cruz

Lito Zulueta

Full-length category

Jeffery Jeturian

Mae Cruz-Alviar

June Kim

Festival directors Ivy Hayagan-Piedad and Chris Cahilig as well as Republic Creative’s Lyle Gonzales served as judges for both categories.

During the awards ceremony, representatives from festival partners Movie And Television Review And Classification Board and Mowelfund were also in attendance to award special prizes to outstanding film entries.

These include “Smokey Journey,” “Tiil ni Lola,” and “Kung Nag-aatubili” which garnered the first, second, and third prize, respectively in the MTRCB Responsableng Paglikha short-film category, while “Under a Piaya Moon” took home the award in the full-length category.

Mowelfund also recognized “Ka Benjie” in the short film category and “Under a Piaya Moon” in the full-length category. They also gave away scholarships to ten of the most promising student filmmakers to participate in the festival.

Here’s the full list of CinePanalo award winners:

PINAKAPANALONG PELIKULA

Full-length: “Under a Piaya Moon”

Short Film: “Last Shift”

ALWAYS PANALO FILM

Full-length: “A Lab Story”

Short Film: “Smokey Journey”

PANALONG DIREKTOR

Full-length: Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, “Pushcart Tales”

Short Film: Dizelle C. Masilungan, “Kung Nag-aatubili”

PANALONG AKTRES

Full-length: Shamaine Buencamino, “Pushcart Tales”

Short Film: Jade Mary Cornelia, “Text FIND DAD and Send to 2366”

PANALONG AKTOR

Full-length: Carlos Siguion-Reyna, “Pushcart Tales,” and Jeff Moses, “Under a Piaya Moon”

Short Film: Jules Azaula, “Last Shift,” and Cristmer Valencia,

“May Kulay Rosas Ba sa Bahaghari?”

PANALONG KARANGALAN MULA SA MGA HURADO

Full-length: “Pushcart Tales”

Short Film: “Text FIND DAD and Send to 2366”

PANALO SA MGA MANONOOD

Full-length: “A Lab Story”

Short Film: “Saan Ako Pinaglihi?”

PANALONG PANGALAWANG AKTRES

Full-length: Nicole Omillo, “Boys at the Back”

Short Film: Maila Rediang, “Repeater si Peter”

PANALONG PANGALAWANG AKTOR

Full-length: Joel Torre, “Under a Piaya Moon”

Short Film: Vince Macapobre, “Last Shift,” and Aiskhylos Akiyama, “Kung Nag-aatubili”

PANALONG KWENTO

Full-length: Raynier F. Brizuela, “Boys at the Back”

Short Film: Ronjay-C Mendiola, “Last Shift”

MOWELFUND SPECIAL CITATION

Full-length: “Under a Piaya Moon”

Short Film: “Ka Benjie”

MOWELFUND SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS

Kent Michael Cadungog, “Text FIND DAD and Send to 2366”

Jenievive B. Adame, “Smokey Journey”

Daniel Gil, “Distansya”

John Llever Sucaldito, “Tambal nga Sabaw”

Reutsche Colle Rigurosa Lima, “Till ni Lola”

Alexa Moneii Agaloos, “Ka Benjie”

John Pistol L. Carmen, “Repeater si Peter”

Dizelle C. Masilungan, “Kung Nag-aatubill”

Joshua Andrey A. Doce, “I Am Mutya and I Thank You!”

Marian Jayce R. Tiongzon, “May Kulay Rosas Ba Sa Bahaghari?”

MTRCB RESPONSABLENG PAGLIKHA

Full-length: “Under a Piaya Moon”

Short Film

1st Place: “Smokey Journey”

2nd Place: “Tiil ni Lola”

3rd Place: "Kung Nag-aatubili”

PANALO SA CINEMATOGRAPHY

Full-length: Nathan Bringuer, “Under a Piaya Moon”

Short Film: Anton Acosta, “Kung Nag-aatubili”

PANALO SA PRODUCTION DESIGN

Full-Length: Kurt Soberano and Jed Sicangco, “Under a Piaya Moon”

Short Film: Mikaela Ganaden, “Remedy Soup”

PANALONG AWITIN

Full-length: “Mahal Kita” by VJ Mendoza, “Road to Happy”

Short Film: “Balik” by Dixzie Dione Cruel, “Tiil ni Lola”

PANALONG ENSEMBLE

Full-length: “Pushcart Tales”

Short Film: “Smokey Journey”

PANALO SA MUSICAL SCORING

Full-length: Owa Marquez, “Boys at at the Back”

Short Film: Bernie del Carmen, “Smokey Journey”

PANALO SA EDITING

Full-length: Kurt Soberano and Rodney Jarder Jr., “Under a Piaya Moon”

Short Film: Reutsche Colle Lima, Nyle Justin Bacolod, and Elj Seth Tababa, “Tiil ni Lola”

PANALO SA SOUND DESIGN

Full-length: Nioki Aquino, “Pushcart Tales”

Short Film: Kzee Flores, “May Kulay Rosas Ba sa Bahaghari?”

PANALO SA FILM POSTER

Full-length: “Boys at the Back”

Short Film: “Last Shift”

— Rosette Adel