What’s next after ‘Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile?’: Puregold to continue ‘retailtainment’ production

Retail company Puregold eyes to continue making a mark in the industry by producing series released on social media platforms.

The company, a pioneer in “retailtainment,” has previously released YouTube series “GVBoys” and “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask,” as well as the first Tiktok series “52 Weeks.”

Its current running digital offering is an eight-episode feel-good series “Ang Lalaki Sa Likod ng Profile,” starred by TikTok star Yukii Takahashi and TV actor Wilbert Ross.

It revolves around the story of Bryce (Wilbert), a young gamer taking his first uneasy steps into the world of dating with virtual wingman Angge (Yukii) by his side.

The series airs every 7 p.m., Saturdays is now on its fifth episode.

Filmmaker and producer Chris Cahilig, also behind these web series, said that the retailtainment offerings have been successful so far.

“Ang ‘GVBoys’ nagkaroon ng recognition. Ang ‘Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask’ naging trending,” Cahilig said during the press conference for “Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile” last Thursday.

“Ang ’52 weeks kung saan pinakilala si Queenay kasama si Jin Macapagal ginawa para lamang sa Tiktok. It’s a 36-week series meant for TikTok,” he added.

The filmmaker said this proves that Puregold is innovative in terms of retailtainment.

New projects

Asked whether there would be another project produced by the retail company, Cahilig hinted that there will be one that is inclusive and would be centered around LGBT love.

“May niluluto kaming project na sobrang exciting malapit na malapit nang lumabas ‘yan. That would actually be about LGBT love naman,” the filmmaker said.

“‘Yun ang pinaka-maganda very inclusive ang kwentong ito. Puwedeng kang bagong bago. I’m actually very proud na ang Puregold ay handang mag-kwento ng gantong uri ng kwento,” he added.

“Abangan natin ‘yan dahil malapit na ‘yan lumabas. Hindi ko pa puwede sabihin ang mga detalye pero kung may plano, hindi lang plano. Gagawin na,” he furthered.

Cahilig also gave a hint that Puregold will be coming up with a program that would provide an opportunity for professional filmmakers and up-and-coming filmmakers.

“I would like to give a hint to people. May napakalaking announcement kaming ibibigay in the coming weeks. Abangan natin ‘yan, sapagkat hindi lang isa, more than one, ‘di lang dalawa, hindi lang tatlo, magkakaroon po tayo ng isang napakalaking programa na magbibigay ng oportunidad para sa mga filmmakers na gumawa ng kanilang sariling pelikula,” the producer-filmmaker said.

“Hindi rin lamang po ito sa mga filmmakers. Meron din para sa mga student filmmakers. Abangan natin ang detalye nito,” he teased.

“Ganon po ka-committed ang Puregold sa pagbibigay oportunidad, ‘di lamang sa cast and crew na para sa Puregold channel, para rin sa ibang nagnanais na gumawa ng pelikula, estudyante man o propesyunal,” he concluded.

The directors and the cast members of “Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile” said they were grateful for the opportunity provided by Puregold in allowing them to work for innovative digital series.

“Thank you for making this happen na nameet ko tong mga talented people,” director Victor Villanueva said, quipping that he could not imagine how a grocery produced a series.

Cahilig said the series is a collaboration of creative endeavors between Puregold, the production team and the cast members. He said Puregold marketing manager Ivy Piedad thought of its concept.

Actress Marissa Sanchez was all praises for the retail company for giving artists a platform to shine.

“Pasalamat tayo sa Puregold kasi naisip nila ito ganitong klaseng series. Ang daming nabibigyan ng opportunity lalo na ‘yung mga artist na hindi kasikatan pero sobrang galing,” she added.

Present during the press conference were Yukii (Angge), Wilbert (Bryce), Marissa (Bessie) along with supporting cast members Kat Galang (Genski), Migs Almendras (Ketch), Orjaliza (Yaya Aimee), Moi Marcampo (Chili Anne), TJ Valderrama (Cyrus), and Anjo Resurreccion (Jerry).

The press conference was held on the first day of Tindahan ni Aling Puring Sari-sari Store Negosyo Convention at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. The convention is the retail company’s annual celebration of small business owners across the country.