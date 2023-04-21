TikTok star Yukii Takahashi, TV actor Wilbert Ross to star in upcoming digital series

TikTok star Yukiii Takahashi and TV actor Wilbert Ross will debut as a love team in an upcoming digital series that is set to be released this weekend.

Retail company Puregold, a pioneer in “retailtainment” with series released on social media platforms, YouTube and TikTok, is back with another feel-good digital show titled “Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile.”

The cast includes Wilbert, playing the lead role of Bryce, with Yukii playing the co-lead Angge.

They are joined by supporting cast such as Kat Galang as Genski; Migs Almendras as Ketch; Marissa Sanchez as Bessie (Bryce’s mom); Star Orjaliza as Yaya Aimee; Moi Marcampo as Chili Anne (who has a crush on Bryce); TJ Valderrama as Cyrus (Angge’s brother); and Anjo Resurreccion as Jerry (Angge’s ex).

The 13 episode-digital series is directed by Victor Villanueva, who is also behind Puregold’s hit series “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask.”

It will follow the emotional journey of Bryce, Angge and their friends and will feature realities that young Filipinos can relate to.

The show’s trailer, released this month, shows Bryce chancing upon Angge in a dating app after a blind date goes south. For a time, Angge becomes his online wingman but the duo soon takes a detour into “uncharted territory.”

The first episode of “Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile” will drop on April 22.

It will show how the lead character Bryce navigates life, his video-game interest and expertise, and how his mother, Bessie, constantly nags him to look for a girlfriend.

Bryce’s co-lead character, on the other hand, Angge, is recovering from Toxoplasmosis. It is a brain infection that currently limits her movement.

The two will then meet on a digital platform called Talkverse.

This is the first lead role of Wilber in a series. He is excited for the release of the episodes.

“Napaka-exciting ng opportunity na ito… Feel ko matatawa at kikiligin ang lahat ng mga fans ko! At maraming makaka-relate dito!” the actor said.

Yukii also invited her more then 8.5 million followers to watch the series.

“Sana manood kayo ng bagong series namin sa Puregold Channel,” the Tiktok star said.

“May romance, may comedy, ang saya niya!” she added.

Vincent Co, Puregold Price Club president, said that their team is excited to deliver another Puregold Channel original content.

“Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile” succeeds the brand’s digital offerings such as YouTube series “GVBoys” and “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask,” as well as the first Tiktok series “52 Weeks.” —Rosette Adel

