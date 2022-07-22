First-ever Filipino-made TikTok series ’52 Weeks’ to premiere on July 27

A supermarket brand and an entertainment company are set to release a Filipino series that was produced exclusively for TikTok.

Titled “52 Weeks”, the upcoming series was created in partnership with Puregold and Cornerstone Entertainment Inc.

It will premiere via Puregold’s TikTok channel called “Puregold Channel” on July 27.

The full trailer of this TikTok series was released on July 22.

The 36-episode romantic series tells the journey of Mina, a bubbly and hopeless romantic who’s a certified NBSB (no boyfriend since birth), to find her love life with the help of her best friends Chem and Eya for 52 weeks, hence the title.

Mina will be played by Queenay Mercado (@queeneemercado), a TikTok star and YouTube vlogger.

Queenay has over 12.3 million followers on the video-sharing app. She also has 269,000 subscribers on YouTube and 699,150 followers on Facebook.

Her partner in the series is Jin Macapagal, the winner of the ABS-CBN’s “Ultimate BidaMan” competition.

The “BidaMan” competition is a segment of the network’s noontime show “It’s Showtime.”

The other two main cast members are Derick Lauchengco, the reigning “Misters of Filipinas Second Prince”, and Herbie Cruz, a Tiktok personality with more than 700 thousand followers.

Helming this show are stellar names in the industry—Lemuel Lorca as the director and Chris Cahilig as the producer.

Lorca is known for his films “Maestra” in 2017 and “Ned’s Project” in 2016.

Cahilig, meanwhile, received acclaim for his short films, thus earning him the nickname “King of Branded Shorts.”

Queenay gushed over being picked as the leading lady of the first TikTok series in the Philippines.

“Super happy po ako na naging part ako ng series na ‘to. Knowing na ito po ang kauna-unahang Filipino Tiktok series, I feel honored po talaga to be cast as leading lady!” she said.

The young influencer also thanked her fans for their continuous support for her.

“Para sa inyo po ang nakakakilig na series na ito! Sana po manood kayong lahat at patuloy na sumuporta sa akin,” Queenay said.

Puregold channel previously had two successful digital series, namely, the “GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes” and “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask.”

Puregold president Vincent Co explained that the Puregold channel was created to further bridge the connection between their old and new customers through digital content.

“As online content continues to flourish, we want to further drive Puregold retailtainment and connect with customers, old and new. Puregold Channel is our platform for showcasing fresh and relevant stories. And launching this first-ever TikTok series in the country is another groundbreaking move that we’re proud of,” he said.