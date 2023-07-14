Filipino-made TikTok series ’52 Weeks’ bags gold prize in Hashtag Asia Awards

Local supermarket chain Puregold’s TikTok series “52 Weeks” won the gold prize in the Best Social Media Campaign category of Hashtag Asia Awards.

It is an international social media awards show honoring Asian brands, companies or individuals.

Directed by Lemuel Lorca and produced by filmmaker Chris Cahilig, the series was the first episodic TikTok show in the Philippines, which starred actor Jin Macapagal and TikTok influencer Queenay Mercado.

Released on July 27, 2022, the series ran for 36 episodes.

The show tells the story of a hopeless romantic wanting to find a boyfriend in 52 weeks with the help of her friends.

“52 Weeks” can be viewed on Puregold’s YouTube channel. It gained more than 34 million views across all episodes.

The retailer won ahead of Singapore-based BigPay’s “Raya Ni Saya Rindu” campaign and Malaysia-based PRK Agro Industrial Products’ CP Malaysia TikTok Contents Creation & CP Chicken Roll Challenge.

The Puregold campaign was spearheaded by the Republic Creative Creations, led by Sonny Bautista.

RELATED: First-ever Filipino-made TikTok series ’52 Weeks’ to premiere on July 27