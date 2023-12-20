Actor Rob Gomez’s social media accounts share alleged convos with beauty queens

The social media accounts of Kapuso actor Rob Gomez shocked Filipinos after posting private conversations that allegedly involved beauty queens Herlene Budol and Pearl Gonzales.

Social media users claimed Bianca Manalo was also involved.

The official Facebook page of the actor posted some conversations and tagged the page “Rob gomez and herlene budol Roblene.”

The post has since been deleted but some internet users were able to save screenshots and a screen recording.

🍵 🍵 🍵 Mainit-init pa. Rob Gomez’s wife (I think) exposed her husband on cheating on different girls. Herlene Budol and Bianca Manalo were both included. OMG punta sa FB page ni kuya for the tsaa#RobGomez#HerleneBudol#BiancaManalo pic.twitter.com/FZzJfQXFuZ — Basha (TS Version) (@totsbel) December 19, 2023

Most of the posted screenshots involved alleged flirty conversations with Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 Herlene Budol, Rob’s co-star in the Kapuso drama series “Magandang Dilag.”

A user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform also claimed there were messages sent by Miss Universe Philippines 2009 Bianca Manalo. Some alleged these were soon deleted.

Bianca in the supposed message also referred to a “he,” who she said was “in Valenzuela.”

Internet users perceived that Bianca was referring to her longtime boyfriend, Sen. Win Gatchalian, who was the former mayor of the city.

Rob’s Instagram account also posted supposed conversations with Miss Universe Philippines 2023 bet Pearl Gonzales, who represented Quezon City.

As of writing, the screengrabs on Rob’s Facebook page and Instagram accounts are no longer available.

Neither Rob, Herlene, Bianca and Pearl have publicly commented on their alleged leaked conversations.

Last November, the actor said he was “working out some kinks” with Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 Shaila Rebortera, whom he has a child with.

Months before that, Shaila opened up about her alleged abusive relationship with Rob.

READ: ‘I decided to leave’: Beauty queen Shaila Rebortera accuses Kapuso star Rob Gomez of abuse

Rob comes from a showbiz family that includes mestizo film actor George Estregan, actress Agnes Moran, actor Gary Estrada and actress Kate Gomez.

He has appeared in Erik Matti’s “A Girl and a Guy” with Alex Miro and the Kapuso drama “Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune.”