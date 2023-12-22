Only ‘friends, co-workers’: How Bianca Manalo responded to leaked messages with Rob Gomez

Miss Universe Philippines 2009 Bianca Manalo addressed the circulating private messages involving her and actor Rob Gomez, saying they are only “friends.”

The local internet was abuzz lately with Rob’s alleged involvement with Bianca, Herlene Budol and Pearl Gonzales after screenshots of his alleged private conservations with them were posted on his social media accounts.

They had since been taken down on Facebook.

READ: Actor Rob Gomez’s social media accounts share alleged convos with beauty queens

Some of these images showed Bianca’s supposed messages to Rob on Telegram and Instagram.

“Kaya mo pumunta that early? 7 a.m.? Brought my dogs here sa Makati. Let me know para I can go back to BGC early to see you before I leave at 10 a.m.,” the beauty queen supposedly asked on Rob’s Telegram.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Bianca denied the cheating accusations, saying that Rob was only supposed to bring her Christmas gifts early in the morning that day.

“Let me clear all the false rumors circulating on the internet. Rob Gomez and I are friends and co-workers. He was going to bring Christmas gifts and I wanted to receive them early before I [left] for the airport,” she said.

Bianca also pointed out that the publication of her private chats with Rob was a “breach of privacy.”

“It is upsetting that our conversations were exposed without my consent, which is a breach of privacy and the cause of so much online bashing. It is obvious that parts of our conversation were deleted to create malicious insinuations,” she said.

“To be honest, this unfounded accusation is hurting me and my loved ones. Let this controversy end so I can enjoy the rest of my time in Japan with my family,” the Kapuso actress also said.

Bianca ended her post with a greeting, saying: “Let us spread love and truth this holiday season. Merry Christmas, everyone!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Manalo (@biancamanalo)

While some Filipinos continued to support Bianca, others were not convinced by her explanation.

“Why would he spend time giving you a gift? Are you that special ba talaga? Driving over going to your place. Sorry and letting him know that your partner is not in your place,” an Instagram user commented.

“Regardless of the situation and if you’re intentions, are good why would you let him know that your partner is away?” another Instagram user reacted.

Bianca is currently in a long-term relationship with Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

RELATED: Win Gatchalian’s ‘love life’ tweet gains traction anew amid GF’s alleged messages to actor

Rob, Herlene and Pearl have also yet to formally address the rumors about their leaked private messages.

Rob earlier said his phone is not in his possession, while Herlene wondered why she got dragged into the controversy.

RELATED: Herlene Budol’s post about mistresses resurfaces amid alleged cheating