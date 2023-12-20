Herlene Budol’s post about mistresses resurfaces amid alleged cheating

Filipinos revived an old post of Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 2023 Herlene Budol about mistresses following the circulation of her alleged private conversations with Kapuso actor Rob Gomez.

The beauty queen on November 27 posted the following on her X (formerly Twitter) account:

“Hirap na hirap ako magka-jowa, tapos basic lang sa iba ‘yung [magkaroon] ng [kabit]! Tandaan, nanabunot si Pretty sa mga [kabit]!”

She also added a shrimp emoji at the end as a reference to her “Hipon Girl” alias during her stint as a co-host in “Wowowin.”

“Hipon” is also a Filipino slang that is used to describe someone with a nice figure but has a not-so-pleasing face.

Meanwhile, “Pretty” is her character’s name in the Kapuso action series “Black Rider.”

Herlene’s remark, which was posted several weeks ago, earned attention anew amid the traction her supposed flirty conversations with Rob is gaining online.

“E [‘di] pano ‘yan, sasabunutan mo na ba sarili mo?” an online user commented on December 20.

“Sabunutan mo ang sarili mo, tih [teh],” another user wrote with laughing emojis.

“Agoy, sabunutan mo na self mo HAHAHAHAHA,” another Pinoy recently wrote.

“This did not age well,” commented a different user.

Rob shocked Filipinos when his official Facebook page and Instagram account uploaded private conversations with Herlene and other beauty queens.

He has a child with Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 Shaila Rebortera.

The actor previously said he does not have a love life and that he wanted to focus on “father life” and “fatherhood.”

However, he mentioned that he and Shaila were “working out some kinks” ahead of their daughter’s upcoming birthday at that time.

RELATED: Actor Rob Gomez’s social media accounts share alleged convos with beauty queens | ‘I decided to leave’: Beauty queen Shaila Rebortera accuses Kapuso star Rob Gomez of abuse

Meanwhile, Herlene on Wednesday asked why she was “dragged’ into the “cheating” controversy.

“Bakit ako nakaladkad?” she wrote on her X account.

“Showbiz nga talaga! ‘Pag dedicated ka sa trabaho, gagawan ka ng issue!” the beauty queen wrote in another post.

“Dati asa #wowowin, gumawa ng issue na buntis daw ako. Ngayon naman sa #MagandangDilag, may issue uli na buntis ako uli? Ano susunod? Sa #BlackRider, mabubuntis ako uli?” Herlene added, referring to the television programs she has appeared so far.

The controversial conversations were already deleted from Rob’s Facebook page and Instagram account, although he has not yet commented on the matter.