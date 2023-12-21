Win Gatchalian’s ‘love life’ tweet gains traction anew amid GF’s alleged messages to actor

An old comment of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian about his personal life is once again picking up steam amid the alleged leaked message of his five-year girlfriend to Kapuso actor Rob Gomez.

The senator on August 8 responded to a post that tagged him and Sen. JV Ejercito about their reactions to a Chinese Coast Guard vessel firing a water cannon against a Philippine supply boat going to Ayungin Shoal.

“Baka may opinion kayo? @jvejercito, @stgatchalian and other senators. Baka lang,” a Pinoy previously said on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

“Marami. Baka may suggestions ka. Baka lang,” Sherwin said in response.

ALSO READ: Senator backs PCG amid ‘unprofessionalism’ accusations sparked by viral online exchange

Another Pinoy, a priest, asked him to give a sample of his “many” opinions in the interest of the public as an elected official.

“People are asking, sir, because you have no action. You are having a good time out of people’s taxes who are threatened and insecure [by] China’s bullying. Trabaho po tayo, ha! Opo! Work po!” the priest said.

“Puro trabaho na nga eh, for 23 years,” the senator answered. “Wala ng love life.”

Puro trabaho na nga eh for 23 years. Wala ng love life. — Sherwin Gatchalian (@stgatchalian) August 8, 2023

Months later, Sherwin’s comment gained traction anew as his girlfriend, actress and beauty queen Bianca Manalo, made headlines following the leak of her alleged message to Rob.

“Kaya naman pala sumideline pa kay Rob Gomez ehhhh,” a Pinoy wrote in the quotes on December 20.

“Aw! Kaya napapa-‘He’s not here. He’s in Valenzuela’ si Bianca Manalo eh,” another user said in response to the senator’s old post about his personal life.

“‘Yan, nag-cheat tuloy sa’yo si Bianca Manalo,” commented a different Pinoy to Sherwin.

Social media users claimed Bianca’s alleged messages to Rob were uploaded on his official Facebook page but were soon deleted.

Some of the supposed screenshots made their way to the X platform, where the actress allegedly messaged Rob on Telegram and Instagram.

RELATED: Actor Rob Gomez’s social media accounts share alleged convos with beauty queens

“Kaya mo pumunta that early? 7 a.m.? Brought my dogs here sa Makati. Let me know para I can go back to BGC early to see you before I leave at 10 a.m.,” Bianca’s supposed message reads in Telegram reads.

“He’s not here. He’s in Valenzuela,” she added.

Another supposed screenshot featured the former Miss Universe bet’s Instagram account messaging Rob.

“You didn’t reply on Telegram. Meron ka [na naman] na pick up na ibang girl, [no],” Bianca wrote with a face-with-hand-over-mouth emoji.

🍵 🍵 🍵 Mainit-init pa. Rob Gomez’s wife (I think) exposed her husband on cheating on different girls. Herlene Budol and Bianca Manalo were both included. OMG punta sa FB page ni kuya for the tsaa#RobGomez#HerleneBudol#BiancaManalo pic.twitter.com/FZzJfQXFuZ — Basha (TS Version) (@totsbel) December 19, 2023

Bianca publicly admitted her relationship with Sherwin in December 2019 but added that they had been together for more than a year already at that time.

The politician is her fourth boyfriend.

Apart from Bianca, other women whom Rob allegedly messaged were Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 Herlene Budol and Miss Universe Philippines 2023 bet Pearl Gonzales.

Rob has not yet commented on the matter, along with Pearl.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, Rob said his phone is still not in his possession.

Herlene, meanwhile, wondered why her name got dragged into the controversy.

She also shrugged off pregnancy speculations following the alleged screengrabs of her conversation with Rob.

“Showbiz nga talaga! ‘Pag dedicated ka sa trabaho, gagawan ka ng issue!” Herlene said before.

RELATED: Herlene Budol’s post about mistresses resurfaces amid alleged cheating

Bianca has not yet commented on the supposed screengrabs of her messages with the actor, but she has been flooding her Instagram Stories with her Japan trip.

Sherwin, on the other hand, has been reposting images of him in the Liga ng mga Barangay Christmas Party on his Instagram Stories.