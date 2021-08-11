Taylor Swift unveils re-recorded ‘Red’ tracklist, collaborations

Taylor Swift on Friday unveiled the full tracklist for the re-recorded version of her fourth studio album “Red” which includes collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton.



Congrats pals, you guessed the titles and ft. artists on Red (my version). The vault tracks will ft. @ChrisStapleton, @phoebe_bridgers, @mistersmims & @edsheeran❗️I can’t wait to dust off our highest hopes & relive these memories together. Pre-order now https://t.co/5VduTiOaKB pic.twitter.com/3BjCzI7Wag — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 6, 2021



In June, the international pop star confirmed that “Red (Taylor’s Version)” will include all 30 songs that were meant to go on the 2012 “Red” album.

This consists of eight never-before-released songs and a 10-minute-version of her much-awaited and heart-wrenching hit “All Too Well.”

“Everything Has Changed” — the first song Sheeran and Swift wrote together in 2012 — will be part of the new version of “Red.”

“Ronan” will also find a home in Swift’s second redo album, Billboard reported last July 30.

The song was written during the Red era and was exclusively released as an iTunes standalone single. It is about a four-year-old Ronan Thompson’s fatal battle with cancer that was inspired by his mother Maya Thompson’s blog.

From the vault

Swift also allowed fans to decode bonus tracks on Thursday with a 30-second teaser video that shows several scrambled letters escaping from the vault.

*presses post*

*cackles maniacally* Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest pic.twitter.com/Tf0ahCMql8 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 5, 2021

On Taylor’s site, there is a fill-in-the-blank section for tracks 21 to 30 on her new album where people can write their guess after solving the song titles.

She used the same method when hinting the tracks on “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” last April.

Swifties quickly unscrambled the list of newly recorded “vault” tracks added to “Red (Taylor’s Version)” as well as possible collaborators.

21. Ronan

22. Better Man

23. Nothing New feat Phoebe Bridgers

24. Babe

25. Message In A Bottle

26. I Bet You Think About Me feat Chris Stapleton

27. Forever Winter

28. Run feat Ed Sheeran

29. The Very First Night

30. All Too Well (Ten Minute Version) pic.twitter.com/TCDlxYFuj7 — Taylor Swift News 🧣 (@TSwiftNZ) August 5, 2021

Taylor Swift literally made us solve a crossword puzzle pic.twitter.com/UXEKsZjEuy — chiz 🧀🧣 (@chizswift13) August 5, 2021

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” is scheduled for release on Nov. 19, 2021.

READ: Rediscovering ‘Red’: What you need to know about Taylor Swift’s next re-record