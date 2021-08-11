Taylor Swift unveils re-recorded ‘Red’ tracklist, collaborations

August 11, 2021
Taylor Swift Red
A screenshot of Taylor Swift's music video for "Red" released in 2013.

Taylor Swift on Friday unveiled the full tracklist for the re-recorded version of her fourth studio album “Red” which includes collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton.


In June, the international pop star confirmed that “Red (Taylor’s Version)” will include all 30 songs that were meant to go on the 2012 “Red” album.

This consists of eight never-before-released songs and a 10-minute-version of her much-awaited and heart-wrenching hit “All Too Well.”

“Everything Has Changed” — the first song Sheeran and Swift wrote together in 2012 — will be part of the new version of “Red.” 

A photo of Taylor Swift performing at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert in 2019 (Twitter/Taylor Swift)

“Ronan” will also find a home in Swift’s second redo album, Billboard reported last July 30. 

The song was written during the Red era and was exclusively released as an iTunes standalone single. It is about a four-year-old Ronan Thompson’s fatal battle with cancer that was inspired by his mother Maya Thompson’s blog.

From the vault

Swift also allowed fans to decode bonus tracks on Thursday with a 30-second teaser video that shows several scrambled letters escaping from the vault.

On Taylor’s site, there is a fill-in-the-blank section for tracks 21 to 30 on her new album where people can write their guess after solving the song titles. 

She used the same method when hinting the tracks on “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” last April. 

Swifties quickly unscrambled the list of newly recorded “vault” tracks added to “Red (Taylor’s Version)” as well as possible collaborators.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” is scheduled for release on Nov. 19, 2021. 

