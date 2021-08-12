Cebu’s pageant bet Steffi Rose Aberasturi nails CCLEX runway challenge

Cebu’s pageant representative Steffi Rose Aberasturi completed her runway stint on the newly built CCLEX.

Aberasturi was among the most talked-about Miss Universe candidates on social media on August 10 following her entry to the pageant challenge.

Top 75 delegates showcased their catwalk skills and featured the beauty of their hometowns in this leg of the prestigious Miss Universe Philippines 2021 competition.

A compilation video of these entries was released on August 9 on the pageant’s official page

Of these hopefuls, Aberasturi was among those who stood out after she sashayed her way across a part of the nearly-finished Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

She then released a one-minute video of her runway walk, including some behind-the-scenes footage, on Instagram on August 9.

“There’s more to Cebu than just beaches and heritage sites. It is the home of progress and opportunities…and a melting pot of creative minds. The best part I am most grateful for is that we advance and thrive as ONE!” Aberasturi wrote.

The last phrase was in reference to the government’s “We Heal as One” motto.

In the same post, she shared that she also wore more than one black dress made by talented Cebuano designers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steffi Aberasturi (@steffiaberasturi)

Aberasturi was immediately a head-turner for her performance. Her name “Steffi” was among the trending topics on Twitter on that day.

“Man, Steffi Rose Aberasturi is reigning in supreme in this runway challenge. She’s proudly regal. Bravo, I say,” one user said.

The CCLEX is a P30-billion worth of project of the national government’s infrastructure “Build, Build, Build” program. The 8.5-kilometer bridge will link the mainland Cebu to Mactan Island via the municipality of Cordova.

Blessed for my team

Following the praises she received for it, she posted again the next day to credit her creative team for their hard work.

The Cebuana cited Stacy’s Model Management for their help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steffi Aberasturi (@steffiaberasturi)

“This post is for those behind the scenes that deserve as much, if not more, credit for piecing together a collective vision for you all to see,” she said.

“I am blessed and grateful that with the help of @stacysmodelmanagement , I was able to form a team of some of Cebu’s most talented young creatives,” she added.

Aberasturi then shared that they were supposed to catch the sunrise at the bridge. They woke up at 3 am and started their trek. They unfortunately missed it.

Aberasturi also recalled the struggles they overcame during the shoot.

“Despite breaking a heel (literally) and the windy weather that made an already difficult shoot more challenging, we pushed through together. Everyone’s commitment and drive, along with my stylists being prepped for even a broken heel, pushed me to give my very best,” she said.

The candidate then reiterated how thankful she was for her teammates.

“Beyond the creativity and passion, what makes me most proud of my team is not only how we freely voice our opinions, but that we also listen and respect each other regardless of our differences. It’s dialogue and humility that make the dream truly work,” Aberasturi said.