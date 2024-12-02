Cebu beach resort discourages public from visiting after being ‘ransacked’

A beach resort in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, appealed to the public to temporarily avoid visiting the site after it was reportedly broken into and ransacked.

Zyrena Mactan Resort informed its patrons on Sunday, December 1, about a “distressing” incident in which they were robbed of “valuable belongings, including vehicles.”

The resort management said that three of its staff “were taken hostage and subjected to physical harm.”

Its resort dogs were also “cruelly beaten.”

“Due to the severity of this situation, we regret to announce that we are temporarily suspending all bookings and operations to focus on recovery and ensuring the safety of everyone involved,” the resort said in a Facebook post.

“We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and are determined to seek justice for this appalling act of violence,” it added.

“We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our valued customers and appreciate your understanding and patience during this difficult time,” the resort continued.

Its post was accompanied by a video which the management claimed in the comments was sent to them.

“As of now, we can’t track who sent it, but we’re grateful that someone did. Maybe it was out of conscience because, during the attack, they even took our phones,” the management wrote.

It also claimed that the perpetrators had “arrived in uniform as security guards.”

In another post, the Zyrena Mactan Resort asked the public for prayers so it could “achieve justice for what happened,” particularly for their staff who were “held hostage and beaten.”

The resort also apologized for not responding to all of the inquiries about the “terrifying and traumatic” incident “due to ongoing legal proceedings.”

“The incident has deeply traumatized everyone involved, and our immediate priority has been the recovery and well-being of our staff as we work toward regaining stability,” it explained in a separate post on Monday, December 2.

“This incident is not a joke and should not be taken lightly. It was a terrifying and traumatizing experience, and we kindly ask for respect and sensitivity toward those who are still recovering from this ordeal,” the resort added.

“We are living in fear for our lives, but we believe the public has the right to know what has happened,” it further said, adding that the video it posted on its page was sent “anonymously.”

The resort also said it hoped the clip could help them in “uncovering “the truth and ensuring accountability for this act of violence.”

“For everyone’s safety, we strongly advise the public to avoid visiting Zyrena Mactan Resort until further notice. Please be assured that we will provide updates as soon as we are legally permitted to do so,” it said.

It also said it would share details about the stolen vehicles and the individuals involved once they are legally cleared to do so.

“We humbly and respectfully appeal to higher authorities for their continued guidance and support as we seek justice. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for this violent act. We sincerely ask for your prayers and continued support during this challenging time,” the resort said.

The Zyrena Mactan Resort is a beach resort located in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu province, which offers sunset-viewing spots in floating “kubos” or huts on the beach.

The resort also has a bar and restaurant and features live band performances weekly.

Its Facebook page was created in November 2022.