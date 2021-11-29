‘Singerist’: Angel Locsin shows off singing skills in online shopping haul

Actress Angel Locsin briefly displayed her singing skills while showing off her “budol” finds ahead of the paydale sale in an e-commerce app.

The actress on Monday uploaded the latest entry of her couple vlog with husband Neil Arce on YouTube where she shared her shopping hauls under the “#SanaHaulNiAngel” video.

Angel bought a wireless karaoke microphone worth P890 and excitedly decided to test the product by singing parts of Moonstar88’s famous song, “Torete.”

Her brief performance can be heard around the 8:07 mark of the video.

“Mag-aminan tayo. Lahat tayo mahilig kumanta, Filipino tayo, ‘di ba? Medyo matagal din na hindi allowed ang videoke pero kung asa bahay lang naman tayo at kasama pamilya natin, why not, ‘di ba?” the actress said.

“Itong portable compact KTV na ‘to, I think perfect siya sa kahit sinong puwede mong regaluhan na mahilig kumanta,” Angel added.

The particular part of the video were enjoyed by her fans.

Shopee is holding a payday sale on November 30 wherein Filipino shoppers can avail of 10% off vouchers, 30% bills cashback and free shipping with no minimum spend.

They can avail Angel’s special voucher code 1130ANGEL to get 15% coins cashback, minimum spend of P500 capped at 80 coins on the pay day itself.

Another e-commerce platform, Lazada, is also holding a “sulit sweldo” sale from November 28 to 30. Shoppers can enjoy a 10% cashback, limited payday offers and daily free shipping vouchers.

Last week, Angel shared a picture of her enjoying karaoke in her home by singing Fra Lippo Lippi’s “Stitches and Burns.”

Director Easy Ferrer commented that she misses videoke days with the actress following the video. Angel agreed with her.

“‘Yung Torete talaga hahaha,” Easy responded to the actress.

Karaoke bars are already allowed to operate under Alert Level 2, the current COVID-19 alert level of Metro Manila and some provinces.

The maximum venue capacity for indoor establishments is at 50% for fully vaccinated individuals and those below 18 years of age, even if they are unvaccinated.

On the other hand, a 70% operational capacity is allowed for those in the outdoors.

All workers of such establishments must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and that minimum public health standards should be strictly maintained.