Jennifer Lopez has rom-com ‘homecoming’ with ‘Marry Me’

LONDON — Jennifer Lopez plays a familiar role in new film “Marry Me”, portraying a pop superstar whose love life is scrutinized by millions.

Often snapped by photographers herself, in the movie Lopez plays Kat Valdez, half of a music superstar couple with her partner Bastian.

The two plan to wed in front of a global audience, streaming their nuptials to their fans, but shortly before, Kat learns Bastian has been unfaithful and instead marries a stranger in the crowd, Charlie, played by Owen Wilson.

“This wasn’t a role where I had to research what it was like to be a famous recording artist … I understand what all of that is already,” Lopez said during a virtual press conference.

“The difficult part was … the idea of showing what it’s really like inside my bedroom when something goes wrong and you suffer a heartbreak like this in front of the whole world and the media kind of goes to town on you.”

Released in time for Valentine’s Day, the movie is a rom-com “homecoming” for Lopez, known for films like “Maid in Manhattan”, “The Wedding Planner” and “The Back-up Plan”.

“I, as a moviegoer, love romantic comedies. Those are some of my favorite movies of all time, whether it’s ‘When Harry met Sally’ or ‘Prelude to a Kiss’ or any of these type of movies,” Lopez said.

“All of those movies is what I grew up on in a way, and I love them so much. And so it is kind of a homecoming for me because I haven’t done one in a few years.”

Colombian singer Maluma makes his acting debut in the film, playing Bastian.

“We both love music. We both love touring, (performing) and everything. So I felt pretty connected,” he said of his character, though dismissing Bastian’s unfaithfulness.

“I enjoyed … the experience of being in the movie … even making the music was beautiful too.”

