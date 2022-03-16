Emmanuelle Vera shrugs off sibling rivalry issue in Miss Universe PH 2022 bid

Beauty queen Emmanuelle Vera addressed comments about her sister who is a candidate for Miss Universe Philippines 2022 after reports claimed the former is joining the pageant as well.

Emmanuelle, Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 third runner-up, is among the aspirants vying for the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

She mentioned this in a livestream after the MUPH organization announced that it would get two of its top 30 finalists via a Kumu campaign.

In a Facebook post last Saturday, the pageant organization said that Filipinas “still have the chance to be an official candidate” through the live streaming app.

During a live stream session, Emmanuelle, who used to be a singer and actress before she entered the pageant scene, was asked about her joining this year’s edition of the MUPH. Her sister is also one of the pageant delegates.

“I’ve answered this multiple times but I will keep on answering because I want everyone to know that I love my sister and I will continue to support her, will continue to do whatever I can to make sure she gets as far as she possibly can,” Emmanuelle said.

“‘Yung candidacy ko, is separate from her. I’m not competing with her. We’re supporting each other to get to the top together. So we’re running together. Running mate ata ‘yung tawag dun. Basta guys, she will do so well. I’m so proud of how far she has come,” she added.

An archived webpage from ABS-CBN notes that Emmanuelle’s name is Emmanuelle Camcam while her screen name was listed as Emmanuelle Vera.

One of the candidates for Miss Universe Philippines 2022 is Danielle “Dani” Camcam of San Juan City.

The Lasallian graduate is advocating for the empowerment of farmers and the agriculture industry.

According to a Kumu video, Dani went to Cagayan province “to become a farmer” and “to become a voice to them.”

“Miss Universe can be anyone. A doctor, a lawyer, an artist. Who’s to say that the next one will be a farmer? I’m Dani Camcam, 24 years old, from San Juan City,” she added.

When pageant pages reported about Emmanuelle joining the prestigious pageant, some fans commented that it could become a “sibling rivalry.”

“Laban sila ng kapatid niya hehehe,” a Facebook user said.

Another online user tagged a Facebook friend and commented, “Grabee hahaha sisters rivalry ba,” he wrote.

“Bardagulan na talaga silaaaaa wahhh!” a different fan commented with a series of face-screaming-in-fear emojis.

Dani remains mum about her sister’s intent to join the MUPH.