Beauty queens cheer Tracy Maureen Perez after Miss World 2021 top 12 finish

Fellow beauty queens lauded Philippine bet, Tracy Maureen Perez, for representing the country at the Miss World 2021 pageant after finishing in the Top 12.

Emmanuelle Vera, Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 third runner-up, dropped a comment to one of Tracy’s posts on Instagram where she showed off her evening gown for the pageant’s coronation night.

“Amaaaazing job, love (heart-eyed emojis) you stunning queen, you! Congratulations!!!!” she exclaimed.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold also left a comment.

“We love you and are so proud (blue heart emojis),” she wrote.

Miss World 2013 Megan Young likewise aired her support to her fellow beauty queen.

“Love you so much @tracymaureenp (Philippine flag and blue heart emojis). We are so proud of you (folding hands emoji),” she tweeted.

Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares also said that she is proud of Tracy.

“We love you @tracymaureenperez. So proud of you!! can’t wait to hug you and celebrate!” the beauty queen said.

The Miss World Philippines Organization also congratulated the Philippine bet.

“You represented our country well. We are so proud of you! Thank you for waving the flag of the Filipinas and for representing all the single mothers!” the organization said.

“You are truly an #ExceptionallyEmpoweredFilipina! Mabuhay ka!” it added.

The 70th edition of Miss World was won by Karolina Bielawska of Poland in Puerto Rico.

Tracy previously earned online buzz for her extravagant national costume in Miss World Philippines 2021.

The Cebuana beauty also generated the same virality when she exhibited her national costume for Miss World 2021.

Tracy previously placed second runner-up at Miss Cebu 2016 and was named Binibining Cebu Charity in 2018. She also placed on the sixth spot of Binibining Cebu in 2017.