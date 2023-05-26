Miss International queens meetup: Jasmine Selberg with Hannah Arnold, Nicole Borromeo

Present, past and future Miss International beauty queens met ahead of the coronation night of Binibining Pilipinas (BBP) 2023.

Reigning queen Jasmin Selberg of Germany arrived in the Philippines on May 25 to grace the much-anticipated conclusion of the national pageant.

Jasmin reunited with fellow former candidate Philippines’ bet Hannah Arnold when she was formally welcomed in the country.

The BBP organization uploaded photos of their adorable interaction on its social media accounts.

“Reunited. Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold and Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg meet again!” the post reads.

Hannah ended her Miss International 2022 journey as a Top 15 semi-finalist wherein the German model emerged as the winner.

Jasmin also met BBP International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, who is aspiring to be her successor in the next edition of Miss International to be held later this year.

The BBP organization also uploaded their photos on social media.

“The present and hopefully the future Miss International in one frame! Aren’t they lovely?” the post reads.

Nicole is the last of the four crowned BBP 2022 titleholders who will compete overseas.

Gabrielle Basiano finished as a Top 20 semi-finalist and Chelsea Fernandez as a Top 15 semi-finalist in Miss Intercontinental and Miss Globe, respectively.

Roberta Tamondong, meanwhile, was appointed by the Miss Grand International (MGI) organization as the fifth runner-up after the previous winner stepped down from her reign. Roberta was initially part of the Top 20 semi-finalists.

RELATED: ‘She deserves more’: How people reacted to Roberta Tamondong’s new 5th runner-up finish

It should be noted that in 2021, the Miss International event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hannah, Jasmin and the other candidates were only able to compete in 2022.

RELATED: ‘A dream come true’: Hannah Arnold finally sets off for Miss International 2022

This year, 40 candidates are vying for the two BBP crowns—BBP International 2023 and BBP Globe 2023. The roster comprises newbies in pageantry and former beauty queens.

READ: Who’s who: Binibining Pilipinas Class of 2023 Official Top 40

The finale will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Sunday, May 28.

It will be hosted by Miss Universe 2018 and Bb. Pilipinas 2018 Catriona Gray.

READ: Where to watch grand coronation of Binibining Pilipinas 2023 this May

MGI and Miss Intercontinental franchises, which have long been tied up with Binibining Pilipinas Charity Inc., have recently forged partnerships with different national pageant organizations.

READ: Mutya ng Pilipinas forges ties with Miss Intercontinental, picks Iona Gibbs as delegate | ‘Great move’: Binibining Pilipinas lauded for cutting ties with Miss Grand International