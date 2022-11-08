‘Great move’: Binibining Pilipinas lauded for cutting ties with Miss Grand International

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) has officially confirmed its withdrawal from Miss Grand International after the latter’s coronation concluded last October 25.

This decision also came after pageant enthusiasts noticed that Binibining Pilipinas (BBP)‘s official Instagram page unfollowed MGI’s page. They speculated that the latter has found a new local pageant organizer.

In a statement issued on November 7, BPCI, the owner and organizer of BBP, withdrew from the Thailand-based organization after years of handling the franchise.

“Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) officially withdraws from Miss Grand International and will no longer renew its franchise,” said BPCI head and spokesperson Gines Enriquez.

“We thank the organizers of Miss Grand International and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” he added.

Enriquez then stated BPCI’s commitment to producing “world-class pageants” that have been the legacy of the organization for almost 60 years.

“With that said, we remain committed to delighting our followers and sponsors through the production of world-class pageants that help propel Filipinos to reach their fullest potential and achieve greatness in an international stage,” Gines said.

“For almost 60 years, we have built BPCI’s legacy in producing a stellar roster of international winners and over the decades we have enjoyed the immense support of our fans,” he added.

“We will be forever grateful for their dedication, passion and love for Bb. Pilipinas and our Queens,” the statement continued.

‘Great move’

The comments section of Binibining Pilipinas’ post was filled with remarks of relief from Filipinos who have been hoping for this move.

“The announcement I’ve been waiting for,” one Facebook user said.

“Thank you, BPCI, for finally deciding not to be part of this organization. Good riddance!” another user commented.

Others commended BPCI for its decision to finally cut ties with MGI.

“Very good move Madam Stella! It’s an admirable decision to walk away if respect is no longer served. Sad to say that a lot of beautiful deserving, talented and smart candidates are being played and dreams are being exploited by the pageants who only think of their own personal gain,” a Facebook user wrote.

The online user is referring to BPCI’s founder Stella Márquez Araneta.

“Great move! You have chosen queens worthy of winning the MGI crown over the years. There may be fewer crowns in the upcoming Binibining Pilipinas pageant next year, but the class and prestige are always there,” another Facebook user said.

MGI and its president Nawat Itsaragrisil or P’Nawat were recently a hot topic online because of how the coronation night went, which reportedly lasted for about four hours.

MGI’s decision to “appoint” Philippines’ bet Roberta Tamondong to be the new fifth runner-up of the competition further earned the ire of some Filipino pageant fans.

Tamondong, who previously finished as a Top 20 finalist, replaced Yuvna Rinishta of Mauritius after she reportedly resigned from her title.

