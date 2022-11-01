‘She deserves more’: How people reacted to Roberta Tamondong’s new 5th runner-up finish

Roberta Tamondong, who was previously part of the Top 20 of a beauty pageant, became the fifth runner-up winner days after the coronation ended.

The Miss Grand International organization “appointed” Tamondong with this new title after the previous winner stepped down from her reign.

MGI issued this drastic change via a promotional video on its social media channels on Sunday, October 30.

“Miss Grand International Organization would like to announce the appointment of Roberta Angela Tamondong, Miss Grand Philippines 2022 as the new 5th runner-up of Miss Grand International 2022,” it said.

“She will be a part of the Top10 and will continue her mission with the MGI team for a year,” it added.

Tamondong confirmed her acceptance of this appointment by sharing the video on her accounts.

“IT’S OFFICIAL!” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roberta Tamondong (@roberta.tamondong)

This news came after the previous 5th runner-up Yuvna Rinishta of Mauritius was unable to sign her contract to complete her duty as part of the MGI.

The Thailand-based organization also issued this advisory on Facebook on October 28.

“Miss Yuvna Rinishta (from Mauritius) made the decision to resign from her title due to [her] not [being] able to sign the contract and complete the duty as 5th runners-up,” MGI said.

“She can no longer use the title with immediate effects. The new title holder is to be announced soon,” it added.

Brazil’s Isabella Menin was crowned as Miss Grand International 2022 during the four-hour pageant in Indonesia on October 25.

With her new appointment, Tamondong, therefore, joins the Top 10 candidates of the MGI 2022.

Menin’s royal court is now composed of the following representatives:

Thailand

Indonesia

Venezuela

Czech Republic

Philippines

The rest of the top 10 representatives were from the following countries:

Cambodia

Colombia

Spain

Puerto Rico

This development drew mixed reactions from viewers of the international beauty pageant.

Some users cheered for Tamondong as she rose from the Top 20 to the Top 5.

“Congratulations Miss Grand Philippines, love from Vietnam,” one user said.

“Congratulations to the representative of Miss Grand Philippines. We respect the decision of the organizers because she deserves it. I hope she will fulfill her responsibilities,” another user commented.

Other users, however, perceived that she deserved better than to be a replacement.

“Personally, I find this very offensive because they’re just giving her a hand-me-down crown. Roberta deserves so much more than being a ‘replacement’,” one user said.

“Ibig sabihin si Roan ang nasa 11th place kaya sa kanya iniooffer? Hmmm…Have the decency to refuse. Roan deserved more than just a ‘REPLACEMENT’,” another user commented.

“Please have the courage to refuse the offer. You deserve so much more,” another user said.

MGI and its president Nawat Itsaragrisil or P’Nawat have recently been placed a hot topic online after Binibining Pilipinas’ Instagram page unfollowed the MGI’s handle.

Pageant fans noticed this after the former’s coronation night concluded last October.

READ: Fans speculate over Miss Grand’s new PH pageant organizer after coronation night

They have also noticed that MGI’s Instagram page lost millions of followers after that night.