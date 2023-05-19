Where to watch grand coronation of Binibining Pilipinas 2023 this May

The long-running national beauty pageant in the country will soon crown two Filipina beauties who will succeed Bininibining Pilipinas titleholders Nicole Borromeo and Chelsea Fernandez.

Organizers of Binibining Pilipinas announced that the grand coronation night of the beauty pageant’s 59th edition will happen on Sunday, May 28 at 9:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The crowning night will reveal the successors of Nicole, the Bb. Pilipinas International 2022 titleholder, and Chelsea, the Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2022 titleholder.

It will also be graced by Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg, a special guest who will crown the new Bb. Pilipinas International.

Guests and the audience will get to enjoy a special performance from “Unkabogable Star” Vice Ganda.

The grand coronation night will be hosted by Miss Universe 2018 and Bb. Pilipinas 2018 Catriona Gray.

Filipinos can secure their tickets from the websites of Smart Araneta Coliseum or TicketNet.

Here are the following prices:

VIP Section — P11,500

Patron A — P7,500

Patron B — P6,500

Lower Box — P4,500

Upper Box — P2,000

General Admission — P500

Those who are unable to watch the grand coronation personally may view it through the following:

Live telecast

A2Z Channel 11

Kapamilya Channel

Metro Channel

Other platforms

iWantTFC

Bb. Pilipinas YouTube Channel

The grand coronation will crown Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 and Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2023, who will represent the country at Miss International 2023 and Miss Globe 2023, respectively.

Forty women are aspiring to win the titles.