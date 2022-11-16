‘A dream come true’: Hannah Arnold finally sets off for Miss International 2022

“Truly a dream come true.”

This was the reaction of the Philippines’ representative Hannah Arnold on her official send-off event to compete in Miss International 2022.

After a year of delay, Hannah is finally set to compete in Tokyo, Japan for the 60th edition of Miss International on December 13.

Binibining Pilipinas Charity Inc. (BPCI), the organization that runs Binibining Pilipinas, held an official send-off party for Hannah at the Monet Ballroom of Novotel Manila on Tuesday, November 15.

The event was streamed live on BBP’s YouTube channel.

The organization also posted photos of Hannah in a white, off-shoulder gown for her send-off look.

BBP described her as a “living goddess” in one of the posts.

Hannah also posted a photo of her look on Instagram.

In the caption, she said that it has been her dream to be have an official send-off ceremony for Miss International.

“A dream is a wish your heart makes when you’re fast asleep. And this is truly a dream come true to finally have my own @bbpilipinasofficial send-off for @missinternationalofficial,” Hannah said.

Several Filipinos wished her good luck in bringing home the crown.

“Go go Hannah lumaban ka sa mi for the 7th crown for the Philippines,” one Facebook user said.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!! bring home the crown,” another commented.

“Lots of luck Hannah Arnold! You can do it! I’m proud Masbateña here in NY! God bless!” an online user said.

Some personalities also could not help but gush over Hannah’s look.

“Ang ganda ganda so much,” former beauty queen MJ Lastimosa commented.

“So beautiful,” former Miss Earth Philippines Angelia Ong said.

The Department of Science and Technology also previously held a send-off ceremony for Hannah as an advocate for quality education particularly science and technology in the Philippines.

In a Facebook post on November 7, DOST expressed well wishes for Hannah’s success in her upcoming pageant journey in Japan.

“The scientific community wishes you success! May you bring home the crown and the honor for the country,” it said.

DOST also stated: “As a crowned scientist, she will continue to be a beacon of inspiration in supporting science and technology education in her journey to the crown.”

Hannah has a degree of Bachelor of Applied Science in Forensic Studies from the University of Canberra in 2017.

In her speech at the Binibining Pilipinas 2021, the Filipino-Australian beauty queen advocated for progress in the field of science and technology in the Philippines to prevent another pandemic.

READ: DOST thanks Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold for raising science and technology flag

Hannah was crowned as Binibining Pilipinas International that year.

However, due to the pandemic, she was not able to compete because the international pageant itself was postponed.

Cebu’s Nicole Borromeo succeeded Hannah for Binibining Pilipinas International 2022.

Borromeo will compete next year.

