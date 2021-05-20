Emmanuelle Vera enters pageant scene, joins Miss World Philippines

It’s confirmed.

Actress-singer Emmanuelle Vera will join the Miss World Philippines pageant which has been won by the likes of beauty queens Katarina Rodriguez, Megan Young and Catriona Gray.

M Pageantry, a pageant-centered Facebook page, shared photos of the 26-year-old artist which it said is for her “initial screening look” reportedly held at Red Planet Hotel on Thursday.

Emmanuelle has also been sharing glammed-up photos on Instagram, heightening speculations that she will join a beauty pageant.

When she specifically posted pictures of her in a gown, some personalities reacted in the comments section.

“Umm Miss Universe??” dancer Gabriel Valenciano exclaimed.

“Girrrrrrrl sana makapag Ms. U ka,” actress Anna Luna wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERA (@emmanuellevera)

Emmanuelle’s caption also talked about giving oneself “permission to evolve.”

“Contrary to popular belief, changing is not equivalent to selling out. The beauty of life is that we are guaranteed change—that we are constantly being molded by our circumstances & responses to them, and whether it’s for the better or worse is entirely up to us,” she wrote.

“So take advantage of the power that rests in your hands to become the best version of yourself that you can be today,” Emmanuelle added.

A year ago, pageant-oriented website Angelopedia published an article with the title “Miss World Philippines 2020 Wishlist: Emmanuelle Vera.”

“With a list of potential candidates be prepared and considered to represent (the) Philippines at international stage, Emmanuelle Vera has caught our attention for the title of Miss World Philippines 2020 as seems potential,” it reads.

“She has a charming face and personality which can turn out to be very helpful during the competition if she decides to participate. Emmanuelle is a potential candidate for representing the Philippines at international stage because she is experienced (in) how it feels like to be on-stage, self-assured, and positive about herself and her performance,” it added.

In April, Angelopedia also published an article titled “Emmanuelle Vera rumored to make a debut in pageantry at Miss World Philippines 2021,” detailing the rumored debut of Emmanuelle in the pageant scene.

As of writing, Emmanuelle’s latest Instagram Story features a photo of her wearing a swimsuit with a number placed on her waist.

“First time to wear a number. And hopefully next is a sash,” she wrote.

The winner of Miss World Philippines will represent the country in the oldest-running international beauty pageant based in London.

The coronation of Miss World 2021 is scheduled for December 16 at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Megan is the only Filipino who won the Miss World title. She was crowned in 2013.

Meanwhile, Emmanuelle has starred in various ABS-CBN series such as “1DOL” in 2010, “100 Days in Heaven” in 2011, “The Better Half” in 2017 and “Bagani” in 2018, among others.

She is also the lead actress in the films “Ang Kwento Nating Dalawa” and “Tayo sa Huling Buwan ng Taon.”

In 2013, Emmanuelle joined “The Voice Philippines.”