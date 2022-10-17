Ji Chang-Wook’s agency debunks rumored fan event in Iloilo

South Korean actor Ji Chang-Wook‘s agency warned the public against a fake fan signing event in Iloilo.

On Monday, October 17, Glorious Entertainment said no such event will be held in the province.

The statement came after a certain Cleo Dimayuga claimed she had a conversation with the actor and said that she was authorized by the label to promote the show.

“Any event that is not notified by the official ticket seller and promoter (BENCH), including the contents of the ‘CLEO L. DIMAYUGA’ fan signing event uploaded on Facebook, will NOT be held,” Glorius Entertainment said through Ji Chang-Wook’s official Facebook page.

“We hope that you take this into close consideration to avoid the purchase of any counterfeit tickets that are being sold by unauthorized sellers,” it added.

“We have reported the situation and are closely monitoring the situation actively to ensure no one is affected,” the agency noted.

Ji Chang-Wook will hold a fan meet event at the Mall of Asia Arena on November 6. This event will be handled by clothing brand BENCH, which the actor endorses.

The 35-year-old actor is known for his roles in shows such as “Empress Ki,” “Healer,” “The K2,” “Suspicious Partner,” “Backstreet Rookie,” “Lovestruck in the City” and “The Sound of Magic.”