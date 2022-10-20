BINI invites Blooms to a dance challenge for e-wallet’s birthday blowout

BINI, an all-female Pinoy pop group, launched a dance challenge on TikTok as part of the birthday celebration of a popular e-wallet service.

GCash teamed up with BINI for the second time to kick off its birthday week from October 17 to 23.

Through the hashtag #ReadySetGBirthday, BINI members Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena invite their fans, collectively called “Blooms,” to bust out their moves and recreate their versions of the “GBirthday Dance Challenge” via TikTok.

The group released the choreography of this dance challenge on their social media channels on October 20.

Blooms and their loved ones can win up to P30,000 from the Gcash.

“This is it! It’s time to show off your #ReadySetGBirthday moves! Join us in this week-long GBirthday celebration by creating your own version of the GBirthday Dance Challenge, and get a chance to win up to P30,000! Watch out for more exciting deals and promos on the @GCash app until October 23!” BINI told Blooms in the caption of the video.

Here are the following steps to join the dance challenge:

Follow the steps of BINI on the “GBirthday Dance Challenge” video

Upload the best version of this dance on your TikTok account

Tag @gcashofficial and include the hashtag #ReadySetGBday

Invite your followers to do the dance challenge as well!

The deadline for submission of entries is on October 23.

Winners can receive the following prizes:

First prize – P30,000

Second prize – P20,000

Third prize – P10,000

There will also be 20 consolation prize winners who will receive P2,000 each.

BINI, who debuted in 2020, has also been using the e-wallet app during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They all agreed that the app’s “Send Money to any GCash” option has been the most useful during the lockdowns.

The e-wallet also grants them financial freedom and easy access to many resources.

“Financial freedom is very important for each one of us because it enables us to access resources that can be useful for us that also help contribute to our progress as a person,” shares Aiah.

“Aside from my desire to pursue an early successful career, it will give me access to a lot of things which leads to us being capable of, not only providing financial help to my family but also providing for myself,” Stacey added.

Other exciting deals

GCash on October 14 also announced over P240 million blowout for its birthday in the form of rewards, vouchers and freebies from the app’s partner stores.

“Ready, set, GBirthday na! Over P240 Million ang voucher-tastic blowout ng GCash. From food to fashion to pati na rin mga gifts in-store! Lahat invited. Use GCash every day from October 17 – 23, 2022!

Here’s a cheat sheet of all the vouchers and discounts that await GCash users for its birthday week.

Participating brands include Bo’s Coffee, Citibank, Foodpanda, Apple Music, Spotify and Agoda, among others.

To claim your vouchers, the user must visit the e-wallet’s Birthday landing page. The available vouchers can be viewed there along with the respective terms and conditions applying each voucher.