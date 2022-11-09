Bella Poarch to take social media break after divorce news

After reportedly filing a divorce, Filipino-American singer and TikTok star Bella Poarch said she would take a break from social media.

“My team will be taking over my socials and posting certain obligations that need to be fulfilled. I will be taking a break from social media,” Bella said in an Instagram post on Wednesday, November 9.

The TikTok sensation also apologized for keeping her marriage a secret and asked her fans to respect her and her husband’s privacy.

“I’m sorry if everyone thinks I’ve been keeping a secret. I will address my divorce when I am ready to speak about it. In the meantime, please respect mine and Tyler’s privacy,” Bella said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch)



Based on the report of the US online tabloid TMZ, “irreconcilable differences” was the reason for the divorce.

Last August, the popular TikTok personality made headlines after admitting that she has a crush on Filipino actor Joshua Garcia.

