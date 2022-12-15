‘Another first for Scholasticans’: School cheers alumna Dolly de Leon for achievements

“Another first for Scholasticans!”

St. Scholastica’s College-Manila paid tribute to veteran actress Dolly de Leon for her recent achievements in her breakout performance in a Cannes-winning film.

The private Catholic school on Wednesday congratulated its high school alumna on Facebook and shared that the entire community “is very proud” of her.

“You have paved the way for Filipino actors to be recognized in the international scene. That in all things God may be glorified!” St. Scho said with a blue heart emoji.

It also added the following hashtags on its tribute post: “#DollyDeLeonForBestSupportingActress #EmpoweredForChange #ChooseSSCMNL #OraEtLabora #GoldenGlobes”

The school said that Dolly belongs to its 1986 high school batch.

The comments section was similarly flooded with congratulations wishes.

“Congratulations po, kaya [pala] familiar [siya] sa akin [nang] nanood ako ng news,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Daughter Blue! Daughter True! (blue heart emojis) Congrats, Ms. Dolly! Pride of SSC,” another online user exclaimed with clapping and party popper emojis.

“Watched the movie and saw her interview. Impressive! I thought she spoke well and acted very naturally too! Kulasa pala! A big congratulations!” a different Pinoy wrote.

Dolly is among the 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees for the trophy of Best Supporting Actress for Motion Picture.

She also won the Best Supporting Performer award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards 2022.

Apart from Golden Globes nomination, Dolly is also nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Satellite Awards 2022 given by the International Press Academy.

All of these recognized the actress’ breakout role as Abigail in the satirical film “Triangle of Sadness.” The movie won the highest award at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, securing the Palme d’Or or Golden Palm.

Abigail is a mild-mannered toilet manager on a luxury cruise ship who becomes a ruthless survivalist leading the shipwrecked privileged passengers.

Dolly’s performance was previously lauded by the foreign press, with Variety saying that “her every line has so far prompted cheers in press and public screenings alike.”

“Her story is just one part of Östlund’s searing commentary on privilege, greed and power — but Abigail’s power play, exquisitely brought to life by de Leon’s deadpan delivery, is what audiences will remember,” the entertainment publication said.

Variety awards guru Clayton Davis said that Dolly “could be the frontrunner walking into awards season,” referring to the Oscars.

