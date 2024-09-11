‘Ang lupit’: Catholic sister spotted directing traffic in Manila

It’s not every day that you see a Catholic sister managing vehicular traffic.

Facebook user Francis Samonte on Monday, September 9 posted a video of a Catholic sister directing heavy traffic in a busy intersection around the St. Scholastica’s College area in Manila.

She was identified as Sr. Constance, OSB (Order of Saint Benedict).

“Subukan mong ‘wag sumunod, minus one ka sa langit! Happy Monday! God Bless the week!” Samonte wrote.

His video has earned 11,700 likes, 2,300 shares, and over 550 comments so far, with some Pinoys claiming of spotting a similar scene before.

“Yes, I remember an OSB sister here at St. Scho, also [actively] doing traffic sa school every morning. Love them,” a Facebook user commented.

“Cute ni sister! Siga,” another Facebook user wrote.

“Ang lupit ni sister,” commented a different Pinoy with a laughing emoji.

Some social media users claimed that the area was specifically in Vito Cruz Street corner Singalong Street in Manila.

Traffic enforcers are responsible for ensuring safer roads for motorists and pedestrians while maintaining public order and safety.