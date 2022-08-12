SummaSablay: Congratulations pour in for UP Manila ComSci’s 1st summa cum laude

It’s not easy to study computer science, so finishing it with honors is a feat in itself.

Joanne Arcilla is one such student.

She is the first to graduate from the University of the Philippines-Manila‘s Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program as summa cum laude.

Arcilla, who majored in statistical computing, finished her studies with a general weighted average of 1.1768, qualifying her for a summa cum laude, the highest academic distinction a graduate can get.

In the UP grading system, 1.0 is the highest grade a student can get, also known as “uno.”

Arcilla’s school organization and high school alma mater congratulated her for the impressive feat.

“UP Society of Computer Scientists takes pride and joy as its outgoing executive vice president, Joanne Arcilla, graduates as UP Manila BS Computer Science’s first summa cum laude!” the UP SoComSci said on August 8.

“We celebrate you and thank you for growing together with us in your college life. May you continue to code your way to success as you begin a new chapter in your life,” it added.

St. Scholastica’s College-Manila also dedicated a post to Arcilla, being one of the top students before.

“Congratulations to our alumna, Joanne Arcilla, for graduating as the FIRST Summa Cum Laude from the University of the Philippines – Manila under the program BS Computer Science,” it said on July 26.

“Joanne was the top student of her batch and the recipient of the Medal of Academic Excellence for the STEM Program in her High School graduation at SSC Manila in 2018,” St. Scho added.

“We are proud to see all your dedication and hard work pay off, Joanne! We hope that your Scholastican foundation and spirit continue to help you as you move forward in your chosen career,” it continued.

Arcilla thanked her family, friends and everyone who supported her in her four-year collegiate journey peppered with “tears shed, the late nights spent, the ‘gumagana ‘tong code kanina’, ‘andyan na si Sir?’, ‘pahingi ng samplex hehe’ moments,” and “all the other priceless F2F and online memories gathered.”

“F2F” is short for face-to-face.

“Four years in UP Manila’s BSCS program challenged me, my priorities, and my capabilities to the core but happy to finish this chapter of my life with a great add-on!” she exclaimed in a Facebook post.

She was also among those recognized by the Office of the College Secretary of UP Manila’s College of Arts and Sciences.

“Meet the College of Arts and Sciences, UP Manila students who are graduating summa cum laude. #Sablay2022 #SummaSablay,” it said on Facebook.

Earlier this month, the UP Los Baños’ College of Forestry and Natural Resources congratulated Vicmar Firmalan Jugado, who finished his studies with the same academic distinction.

Similar to Arcilla, Jugado is the first student to have graduated in his program as a summa cum laude.

