‘Feeling Summa cum laude’: Melai Cantiveros gushes over Regine Velasquez’s Dior gift

Melai Cantiveros-Francisco felt like a “summa cum laude” as she expressed how grateful she was for the gift she received from Regine Velasquez.

Writer Darla Sauler uploaded a video showing Melai’s reactions as she unboxed her gift—a designer bag from luxury brand Dior.

“Melai feeling summa cum laude sa pasabog na gift ni Regine Velasquez-Alcasid!” Darla said on the post.

In the video, Melai said that she considered the gift as an all-in-one gesture for congratulatory, for her birthday and Christmas.

“Guys, alam niyo binigyan ako ng regalo ni Mumshie Reg. Congratulatory, Christmas gift, sabi ko hanggang birthday na ‘to, wag ka nang magregalo! Sobra ang regalo mo, Mumshie Reg,” she said.

Melai then showcased the large, white Dior box on camera. She joked that it looked like a “pang-mayaman na pizza.”

While unboxing it, Melai recalled having a similar bag from the brand before. She, however, noted that it was “fake.”

“First time ko magkaroon ng ganito kasi may ganito na ko noon pero fake lang,” the comedienne said with a giggle.

Melai flaunted the bag after removing it from the box. It was Dior’s signature Book Tote.

The Book Tote with the Christian Dior motif retails a hefty price tag from $2,900 (approximately P161,000) to $7,200 (approximately P401,000).

Melai then expressed that she felt like she became a “summa cum laude” for receiving such a gift from her “Magandang Buhay” colleague and close friend.

“You know what, hindi lang ako first honor. Summa cum laude na talaga ako,” she said.

Melai referenced her now-popular remark in an interview at the Asia Artist Awards 2023.

“Attending to AAA is a very honor… I feel like I am the first honor and a valedictorian in attending AAA,” she said back then.

READ: ‘I am first honor’: Melai Cantiveros draws laughter, praise among Pinoys, Korean artists

The “Pinoy Big Brother” winner also received the “Best Actor Award” trophy for her movie with Pulp Studios “Ma’am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul.”

The video has since garnered 3.1 million views and over 123,000 reactions on Facebook.

Filipinos, meanwhile, cheered for the Kapamilya star while also praising Regine for her present.

“Congrats, Melai. Isang magandang gift ni Momshie Regs sayo kasi sobrang natutuwa sya sayo. Ikaw din ang source of happiness nya kaya ganyan ka niya kamahal,” a Facebook user said.

“Deserved mo yan Momshie Melai at very love ko talaga si Momshie Reg, very genuine magmahal,” another Facebook user commented.

Melai previously shared on Instagram that she could not believe she trended on social media during the AAA ceremony.

She then expressed deep gratitude to the local viewers for supporting her.

“Super Salamat mga Kamsamiiii sa inyung pagtanggap sa aking award kahapon. Sa inyu na nagpatrend na di ko alam kng deserve ko ba. Kaya tinulog ko muna at binusy ko buong araw para maprocess kung ok ba ginawa kung speech kasi tlagang ko narealize na grabe tinouch ni Lord ang mga puso nyu para sumaya sa mga salita ko,” Melai said in a social media post.