UP Los Baños forestry college congratulates first-ever summa cum laude in its history

After more than a century, the College of Forestry and Natural Resources at the University of the Philippines-Los Baños has a summa cum laude.

Vicmar Firmalan Jugado is the UPLB CFNR’s pride after finishing his undergraduate studies with a cumulative weighted average grade of 1.15.

In the UP grading system, 1.0 is the highest grade a student can get, which is also known as “uno.”

5.0 is the lowest.

The college on July 28 offered a congratulatory post to its graduate who they say is its “first-ever summa cum laude.”

CFNR said it hasn’t had a summa cum laude graduate for 112 years, or since its establishment in American-era Philippines in 1910.

Summa Cum Laude is the highest academic distinction a graduating student can get. Next is magna cum laude (“with high praise”), followed by cum laude (“with praise”).

CFNR is considered the country’s oldest and finest academic institution of higher learning in forestry.

The college is among those recognized by the Commission on Higher Education as a Center of Excellence in Forestry Education.

Meanwhile, CNFR described its first-ever summa cum laude as a “consistent student achiever since elementary.”

“Deeply inspired to help his family, Vicmar Firmalan Jugado hurdled through the rigors of academic demands and challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic,” its tribute post said.

Jugado acknowledged CFNR’s tribute by sharing its post on his account with the comment: “Thank you CFNR.” It was accompanied by a green heart emoji.

He reportedly received P100,000 from the university in recognition of his feat.

The college also recognized other forestry graduates who finished their studies with flying colors.