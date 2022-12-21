Maris Racal gets vacuum gift after ‘manifesting’ on Twitter

Actress-singer Maris Racal was jumping for joy when she was gifted by the very item she was hoping to win for in a Christmas raffle.

Last December 17, she tweeted that this is not her year and added that someday, she will win a Dyson vacuum in a raffle event.

Her tweet has earned 10,300 likes.

this isn’t my year. someday mananalo rin ako ng dyson vacuum sa mga raffle. — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) December 17, 2022

Days after, Maris revealed that the brand gifted her one of its well-known products.

“HOY, THIS IS MY YEAR, AFTER ALL!!!!! SALAMAT NAMAN SA PA REGALO, DYSON. ‘DI KO ‘TO IN-EXPECT!!!!!” she tweeted with loudly crying emojis.

Maris also accompanied it with a picture of her hugging the newly-unwrapped box.

HOY THIS IS MY YEAR AFTER ALL!!!!! SALAMAT NAMAN SA PA REGALO DYSON DI KO TO INEXPECT!!!!! 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/LVQW1zKAZ6 pic.twitter.com/dicMlhAG2q — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) December 20, 2022

Her post has earned 10,500 likes so far.

The actress’ tweet has reached filmmaker and director Antoinette Jadaone, who quipped: “Sana pala ang nasabi mo ay mananalo ako ng 3 bedroom condo from Rockwell, emzzz.”

“Next year, direk!!!” Maris responded.

Raffles are usually included in Christmas party programs, where appliances and gadgets typically take the top spot in prize pools.

Dyson, a British home electronics maker, is popular for its innovative vacuum cleaners.

In 2017, the New York Times described it as “in rarefied company alongside Apple as one of the few tech companies worldwide to consistently profit from consumer gadgets.”

It also quoted Tim Bajarin, president of tech consulting firm Creative Strategies.

“It is extremely difficult to make money if you’re not in the premium segment of the market,” he said before.

“That’s what Apple and Dyson have done well — being best in breed for technology and industrial design,” Bajarin added.