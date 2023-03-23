‘Chef Jodi’: Jodi Sta. Maria enrolls in culinary school for cooking, baking program

Jodi Sta. Maria is unlocking another skill to add to her colorful life.

In an Instagram post on March 19, Jodi shared that she enrolled at the Center for Asian Culinary Studies to earn a certificate in cooking and baking.

The actress shared the highlights of her first day as a student at CACS Manila.

Jodi said that she made Caesar salad with smoked salmon that day.

“Started my week unlocking and learning new skills. Enrolled at @cacsmanila to take up Certificate Program in Cooking and Baking Skills,” she said.

In the post, some of her photos showed Jodi meticulously arranging the food on the plate.

She also shared a key takeaway she learned about this process.

“Plating, dapat may art! And wag ma-stress kasi mase-stress ang pagkain. A wonderful reminder from Chef China @china_cojuangco,” Jodi said.

In another post on March 22, the multi-award-winning star shared her experience in culinary baking.

Jodi said that the “technical and accurate” parts of baking complimented her “obsessive-compulsive” side.

“I appreciate how technical and accurate baking is — compliments the OC in me. I find preparing and measuring the ingredients to a T relaxing and calming,” she said.

“We made different types of crepes, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate truffle cake, and blondies na super nagustuhan ni Mama and Thirdy,” Jodi continued.

In both posts, Jodi thanked the talented Filipino chefs who guided her along the way.

These are CACS culinary director chef Gino Gonzalez, chef Gene Gonzales, and dhef China Cojuangco.

“I believe everyone can cook and bake — it’s a skill you can learn and develop,” Jodi concluded.

Here are some of the dishes and baked goods Jodi made in her first week in culinary school:

Tenderloin Fillet Mignon with sauce Bernaise

Baby Back Ribs

Different crepes

A chocolate truffle cake

Blondies

Jodi, a feline lover, has recently been making buzz on social media for her adoption of an adorable stray cat named Naia.

She spotted the orange tabby kitten at the Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last January, hence the cat’s name.

Naia has since become a well-loved celebrity pet by Jodi’s fans.

