‘Healthier and more playful’: Jodi Sta. Maria shares updates about rescued cat Naia

“Healthier and more playful.”

This was how actress Jodi Sta. Maria recently described the feline she had rescued from the busy terminal of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport months ago.

The actress has been sharing updates about her new pet on Twitter since she officially adopted him last January.

On February 5, Jodi posted a sleeping picture of Naia (pronounced as Na-ya) with the caption: “Good morning, everyone! This is me now! I am two months old. I still love to sleep ~ Naia”

Good morning everyone! This is me now! I am two months old. I still love to sleep ~ Naia 😺 pic.twitter.com/tbtX69kZzn — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) February 5, 2023

Days after, Jodi shared another update where she commented on his fast growth.

“Naia… I miss you! Don’t grow up too fast! (pleading face emoji) Thank you, Mamu, for taking care of Naia while I am away (white heart emoji),” she said on February 17.

Naia…I miss you! Don’t grow up too fast! 🥺 Thank you Mamu for taking care of Naia while I am away 🤍 pic.twitter.com/VohcYKNkuG — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) February 16, 2023

Jodi gave a more detailed update about her rescued kitten four days later.

“Naia update. This is him now. Healthier and more playful. Very curious. Has become more attached to my mom. Mahilig na rin magsiksik sa tight spaces. Ang bilis [niyang] lumaki,” she tweeted on February 22 with a smiling face emoji.

“Sana pansinin [niya] pa ako pagbalik ko from work,” the actress added with a folded hands emoji.

Naia update. This is him now. Healthier and more playful. Very curious.

Has become more attached to my mom.

Mahilig narin magsiksik sa tight spaces.

Ang bilis nyang lumaki 😊 Sana pansinin nya pa ako pagbalik ko from work. 🙏🏼 📷 : Mamu pic.twitter.com/2lOsoWWyfr — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) February 22, 2023

By March, Jodi proudly shared how much Naia’s fur had changed since she initially rescued him as a stray kitten in the NAIA Terminal 1.

“Hello from me and big boy Naia (kissing cat face emoji). He is 3 [three] months old today. I am happy [’cause] ang ganda na ng fur ni Naia — an indicator that my fur baby is healthy,” she wrote on March 5 with several white heart emojis.

Hello from me and big boy Naia 😽 He is 3 months old today 🤍

I am happy coz ang ganda na ng fur ni Naia — an indicator that my fur baby is healthy 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/SWFMlMno6h — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) March 5, 2023

Here are more recent pictures of the now-bigger rescued kitten on the actress’ account:

Caption this 🤍 Good morning 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Md3pFxo0w1 — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) March 7, 2023

Beautiful morning everyone from my mom and me ~ Naia 😽 (always gigil sakin si Mommy 🤭) pic.twitter.com/7QQsXnxs9Q — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) March 13, 2023

Jodi’s latest update features a picture of her with Naia going to the veterinary clinic.

“Vet day with Naia. Good morning, everyone,” she tweeted on March 15 with white heart emojis.

Vet day with Naia 🤍 Good morning everyone 🤍 pic.twitter.com/1eyvxG4MCn — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) March 15, 2023

Jodi on January 5 shared that she spotted an orange tabby kitten in the airport, which she said appeared to be “asking for humans to feed and help her.”

At that time, she has not yet determined the cat’s gender.

“It was raining too so she must have been cold. Kawawa [’cause] nababangga siya ng cart ng passengers,” the actress narrated before.

Jodi had decided to save the feline from its busy environment and take him home to give him proper care.

As an animal lover, the actress previously said she has a “soft spot for cats.”

A 2016 report said that “it has been Jodi’s mission to give some stray cats a proper home.”

RELATED: Jodi Sta. Maria and Naia: Journey from being a stray kitty to a celebrity pet