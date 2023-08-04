Taylor Swift ‘grants’ Trudeau’s plea, announces ‘The Eras’ Canada tour

Global superstar Taylor Swift announced on Thursday new tour dates for “The Eras Tour.”

The announcement included stops in Toronto, Canada, following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s request not to skip the country.

Taylor added six tour dates in Toronto as part of her record-breaking concert.

Initially excluding the country from her successful tour, the 33-year-old singer’s decision sparked concerns among her Canadian fanbase.

However, Trudeau took to social media on July 5 to ask to Taylor to include Canada in her tour schedule, shortly after the artist announced tour stops in Europe and the United Kingdom.

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

Taylor has confirmed tour dates in Toronto from Nov.14 to 16, 2024, and from Nov. 21 to 23, 2024, In addition, there will be tour stops in New Orleans, Miami,and Indianapolis.

Taylor’s upcoming six-show stint at Toronto’s renowned Rogers Centre, with tickets going on sale next week, marks her return to the Canadian stage and makes her the first artist to achieve this since her 2018 Reputation Tour.

RELATED: ‘Swiftervention’: World leaders appeal to bring Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ to their country