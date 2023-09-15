‘At peace’: SexBomb Izzy says after mixed reactions over remark about drag queen son Andrei

Sexbomb Girls’ Izzy Trazona-Aragon took to social media anew after her post hinting that she does support her son Andrei Trazona’s decision to become a drag queen garnered mixed reactions from online Filipinos.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, September 14, Izzy thanked her friends and followers for their messages of “concern and prayers.”

“Sobrang daming encouraing messages! Marami pong salamat. Keep the faith,” she wrote.

Izzy added: “I am amazingly at peace, the Lord is my shield. I am continuously praying and full of hope.”

This follows her September 11 post, where she expressed her feelings about her son Andrei becoming a drag queen.

Andrei, also known by his drag stage persona Sofia, entered the world of drag as a contestant of drag queen Viñas DeLuxe‘s “Bunganga Battle Royale” competition.

“When you told me, ‘you’ll never know what I feel kasi you we’re never in my shoes,’ yes, I agree, same with me. Hindi mo pa rin naman nararanasan maging magulang,” Izzy wrote.

READ: ‘I lied’: Andrei Trazona says mom Sexbomb Izzy not supportive of his drag persona

She added: ”All I want is for your best. I’m holding on with the TRUTH that is written in the bible, the word of God. The One who created us.”

After Izzy’s message turned viral, Andrei admitted that his mother Izzy is not supportive of his craft as a drag artist.

He added in a separate post: “it’s like saying i love you because you’re my son but i don’t accept you for who you are.”

Izzy’s latest post did not directly address son Andrei. It also did not reference Andrei’s admission that Izzy does not support him becoming a drag queen.

However, many of Izzy’s followers on Facebook concluded that the post was an answer to the comments ang backlash she received over the issue.

“Most likely because the LGBT community has welcomed Andrei with open arms. He will have more family members there, who will love him unconditionally,” a Facebook user commented.

“We are praying for your family,” said another.

Meanwhile, Andrei shared a photo of herself as Sofia in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 13.

The caption for the photo reads: “THIS. IS. SOFIA.” The post received over 15,000 heart reactions and over 300 comments, most expressing support for Andrei.

“WE LOVE SOFIA!!” one Facebook user said.

Izzy is a member of the all-female singing and dancing group SexBomb Girls. The group shot to fame during the early 2000s.

Andrei, on the other hand, is Izzy’s child with Michael Arapeles, the founder of the dance group Philippine Island Assassins. —Chuck Smith