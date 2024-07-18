‘Kudasai craze’: Pinoys flock TikTok star Devin Halbal’s MOA fan meet

“Mabuhay kudasai!”

TikTok creator Devin Halbal thanked her Filipino fans for coming to her recent meet-and-greet event at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

“I’m going to start crying because the Philippines has been one of my biggest supporters since the ‘Doll check-in’ era, from when I only made videos in speaking English,” Devin wrote.

Pinoy fans also expressed their support online, pouring in comments on her Instagram post.

“THIS IS MARIA CLARAA Y’ALLLL,” one user commented.

“THANK U SO MUCH FOR COMING KUDASAI QUEEN!! 🇵🇭✨💕”, another user wrote.

“Modern princess Diana ❤️”, one more Pinoy wrote.

Notable personalities including SZA also commented, in awe of her star power.

“Whatever show this is I need an extended cut and another season 😍 😍 IT’S A CINDERELLA STORY,” the international RNB singer wrote.

“A #carljancrewz Queen Kudasaii!!!! ❤️😭,” said Filipino fashion designer Carl Jan Cruz, who designed the piece Devin was wearing during the event.

On X (formerly Twitter), artist and entrepreneur Toni Potenciano shared her encounter with Devin when she visited their restaurant Kodawari.

Im still recovering haha ive never been so star struck in my life… ok maybe Piolo Pascual but im literally obsessed with Devin so im !! Soo!!! pic.twitter.com/if39Bc1lYD — ok bob (@tonipotenciano) July 10, 2024

During the mall huddle, several security guards accompanied Devin in the premises of MOA, which on top of the crowd’s warm welcome only added to Pinoy’s “queen treatment” for her.

“She’s an icon, she’s a legend, she’s a queen and she is the moment!! 😍 Too bad I can’t see you hope you’ll add Cebu too next time 😢,” one user commented.

“Maria kudasai,” Filipino drag artist Jade So wrote.

“This is how she should be treated in every country she visits tbh,” another user commented.

Prior to the Philippines, Devin also visited countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, South Korea, and Japan where the “Kudasai craze” all started.

Devin also appeared in many publications across different countries like L’Officiel Hong Kong, Grazia Singapore, Elle Singapore, and has landed modelling gigs for brands like Ganni and Loewe.

With a level of stardom that bewilders many, Devin was first known online for her “doll check-in” TikToks, which in her own terms, is spreading positive vibes around New York City.

Her other content includes trying to speak other languages like Cantonese, projecting in cute outfits, travel vlogs, and wholesome fan interactions.

“SHE HAD A SELFIE STICK AND A DREAM,” one TikTok user commented on her viral video in Manila with over 380k likes 2.8 million views.

In her most recent post, the lovable content creator announced that she just turned 26 on July 16.

“Happy birthday kudasai!!! Today is my 26th birthday!!! It is midnight now and I’m reading all of your sweet birthday messages,” she shared.

She also shared having trouble leaving the country and has been arranging to get a new passport.

“When you’re stuck in the Philippines on your birthday with no passport. FREE KUDASAI,” she wrote on her Instagram story.