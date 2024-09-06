Meet VP Sara Duterte’s TikTok impersonator, ‘Inday Tasha’

She may not look exactly like Vice President Sara Duterte but the resemblance is uncanny.

Called Inday Tasha, impersonator Tasha Geronda has garnered a following of 300,000 on TikTok, capitalizing on her look resembling the vice president.

Tasha usually sports attire in UniTeam green-color and puts her right hand on her chest to get in character.

Many Pinoys in the comments section of her posts suggested that she should join “It’s ShowTime’s” “Kalookalike” segment, which recently returned for another season.

“Sana sumali sya sa kalookalike sa ‘Showtime’,” a TikTok user wrote.

“😅😅😅 Sisikat to. Love it,” another said.

“Ang galing ni Inday Tasha 😆❤️ Love it,” a different Pinoy commented.

In a comedic stroke of genius and a dose of gall, Tasha collaborated with more chameleons of varied political colors.

Tasha’s mock wedding photoshoot with a look-alike of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earned over 1 million views.

Meanwhile, she also made a video with the splitting image of Sara’s predecessor, former vice president Leni Robredo. Robredo’s impersonator is dubbed “Simpleni.”

“Leni and Sara in one frame ?!?!?! Gosh 💞,” an online user wrote.

“THE COLLAB WE NEVER EXPECTED??? ‼️🤚🏼😫,” bantered one more Pinoy.

Some online users could not believe the level at which the two look like their counterparts, thinking at first that it was all AI-generated.

Last month, Tasha entertained a crowd in a Makati City bar when she appeared with fellow impersonators of lawyer Harry Roque, called Hurry Rookie, of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, called Alice Lalala Guo, as well as Simpleni.

Complete performances INDAY TASHA, HURRY ROOKIE, ALICE LALALA GUO, SIMPLENI!! @HoesikMnl pic.twitter.com/fJ9DeaguTC — Fifth Solomon (@FifthSolomon) July 4, 2024

As much as people online are enjoying her brand of humor, many reminded Tasha to tread with care in making these jokes about big personalities.

“Meron pong mga negative [comments], kokonti lang po. Mas marami pong positive side. Yung mga negative po ‘di ko po tine-take for me kasi wala naman po akong ginagawang masama,” the impersonator was quoted as saying an interview with ABS-CBN.

“‘Di naman po ako nantatapak ng tao, at ‘di ko rin po siya sinisiraan, ‘di ko siya minumura kaya naman ‘di po ako natatakot at ‘di rin po ako nakakagawa ng masama,” she added.