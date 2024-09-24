How Sharon Cuneta reacted to buffet table pic warning guests vs takeouts

“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta reacted to a picture of a buffet table that cautioned guests against taking out food by posting an image of her with a prohibition signage.

The veteran actress on Sunday, September 22, posted the picture on Instagram with the following caption:

“Hahahahahahaha! When I see buffets with my ‘balutin mo ako…’ picture, it makes me happy!!”

“Good morning!!! I love you. Have [a] blessed day!!!”

Sharon also included sparkling heart and folded hand emojis in her post.

Her post has earned over 6,000 likes and several comments so far, with some Filipinos sharing their amusement.

“Nag-Sharon po kami nung isang araw,” an Instagram user wrote with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Sa party po ng ShaGab Nation/ShaGab University this afternoon, unli [unlimited] ‘balutin mo ako,’ may naka-assigned na din sa paa ng lechon at ulo, kaya no need picture pero magpapatugtog,” another online user commented with a zany face emoji.

“And now you are part of every Filipino table,” a different Instagram user wrote.

In buffet meals, it has become a running joke among Pinoys to use “mag-Sha-Sharon” in such contexts.

It is often used when guests take home the remaining portions of the buffet after events so it does not go to waste.

For example, those wanting to take home such portions might use the phrase “Mag-Sha-Sharon ako” and then accompany their actions by wrapping the food in containers.

The joke references Sharon’s hit song “Bituing Walang Ningning,” particularly the following lyrics as it reaches the chorus:

“Balutin mo ako ng hiwaga ng iyong pagmamahal.”

“Balutin mo ako” means “wrap me.”

The phrase often refers to Filipinos’ common habit of taking home the remaining portion of meals from social gatherings.

Sharon also starred in the 1985 film ‘Bituing Walang Ningning,’ where she played a sampaguita vendor aspiring to become a singing star.