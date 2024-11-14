Kim Myung-soo to unveil ‘different sides’ in upcoming projects in Philippines

South Korean singer-actor Kim Myung-soo, better known as “L” from the K-pop group INFINITE, is on the verge of a breakthrough in the Philippine entertainment scene as he prepares to unveil ‘different sides’ of himself in a new chapter of his career.

Myung-soo signed a record and management deal with Universal Records Philippines and GLXY Talent Management last Tuesday, November 12.

The 32-year-old artist said he would reveal different pieces of himself as he embarks on many promotional activities in the country.

“L is an actor and Myung-soo is a singer… I’ve been building [these] up 15 years in the industry. Definitely, there are different sides of my career that I will be showing to my fans in the Philippines and I’m also very excited that I get to show these two sides simultaneously. So, we hope you look forward to that,” Myung-soo told Interaksyon through an interpreter.

According to Myung-soo, he chose to expand his career in the Philippines to give back the love, support and energy he had received from fans during a fan meeting in August this year.

“Because of the continuous love and support, I get to do this because of the passionate energy that they give so I will definitely be returning that [love] with different activities here in the Philippines,” he said.

Excitement continued to build up when Kathleen Dy-Go, managing director of Universal Records Philippines, revealed that Myung-soo has a wide range of local projects in store.

“[W]e’re coming up with songs as well, probably next year, and recording collaborations. We are also looking out for drama series and movies as well and hopefully endorsements,” she said.

The South Korean idol added that he would be learning the Filipino language as needed for his future projects.

Following the announcement, Myung-soo will be in the Philippines until Thursday, November 14, for photoshoots and other activities.

Myung-soo rose to K-pop stardom in 2010 as the lead vocalist and visual of INFINITE. He released his first solo album “Memory” in 2021 and extended play “24/7” this year.

He also starred in various hit dramas, including “Angel’s Last Mission: Love,” “My Secret Terrius,” and “Dare to Love Me.”