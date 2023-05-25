From pageant to music: Lapu-Lapu City’s Clare Sanchez Inso signs with Universal Records

Clare Sanchez Inso, former delegate of Miss Universe Philippines, is now signed with Universal Records Philippines.

In an Instagram post on May 24, Clare expressed gratitude to the music label for believing in her potential as an aspiring musician.

She also uploaded snapshots of herself with music executives in her post.

“Officially signed,” Clare said.

“@universalrecordsph @kathleendygo thank you for believing in my potential,” she added.

Clare also recalled her reason for starting her journey in the music industry.

“My recent experiences with performing led me to find my place in music, and as someone who doesn’t want to live with regret, I’m once again opening another direction in my career,” she said.

“For a while, setbacks made me doubt my talent. But I don’t want to move forward in the future without taking my chances and peeking through the light that’s seeping in. So this is the time to see what’s in it for me, and for the people who enjoy the pieces of me that I share,” the former Lapu-Lapu City representative continued.

The Cebuana content creator concluded her post by thanking a Grammy award-winning producer named Jon Ingoldsby for working with her.

“Can’t let this pass without thanking @jionthefly for leading me to this opportunity. After months of patiently waiting and dealing with the unexpected turn of events in my life, we’re finally a big step closer! Can’t wait to share with my friends, family & supporters what we came up with since last year,” Clare said.

Clare was among the popular bets of MUPH 2023 delegates during the competition.

She, however, made an early exit after her name was not called in the semifinals.

Makati City’s Michelle Dee was the proclaimed winner of the national pageant.

The first runner-up went to Christine Opiaza of Zambales and Pampanga’s Angelique Manto, who was also a crowd favorite, finished as the second runner-up.

Meanwhile, Bohol’s representative Pauline Amelinckx is the Philippines’ bet for Miss Supranational 2023.

Baguio’s delegate Krishnah Gravidez won Miss Charm Philippines 2023.