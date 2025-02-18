Marvin, Jolina consider ‘Ex Ex lovers’ their ‘dream project’

“MarJo” is back!

The iconic on-screen tandem of Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal, known as “MarJo,” made a comeback.

The two star in the new film “Ex Ex Lovers,” which opened in theaters nationwide on February 12. Directed by JP Habac and produced by Antoinette Jadaone, the film brings their chemistry back to the big screen.

Marvin and Jolina described this reunion film as a “dream project.”

“Finally, nagawa na namin ‘to. Matgaal na namin gusto mag-movie kaya nga we call this our dream project,” Jolina said during the block screening for “Ex Ex Lovers” last February 11.

“Finally, napalabas na siya after …7 years mula nung pina-plan namin to with Project 8, but even before that, we’ve been trying to come up with a story,” Marvin and Jolina said.

“Ex Ex Lovers” stars Marvin and Jolina graced the star-studded block screening of their film at Uptown Tempur Cinema.

The screening, hosted by Tim Yap, was attended by film cast member, Dominic Ochoa, as well as other personalities Camille Prats, Tessa Prieto-Valdez and Bea Fabregas,” among others.

The director of the film JP was also in attendance.

The attendees of the block screening gushed over the reunion film of the popular love team, saying it sparked nostalgia.

“Napakaganda to see Marvin and Jolina back on the screen. Nakakakilig pa rin,” Tim said.

“Medyo dikit siya don sa naging role nila in the past. Ang galing galing how they were able to complete the story 20 years later,” Camille said, adding that she feels blessed to have witnessed Marvin and Jolina grow on screen and off-screen.

“Watching the film para siyang 26… 27 years ago,” Dominic said.

Tim and Marvin also highlighted the message of the film, saying it resonates with Filipinos.

“I think this movie should tour the world, you know. Kwento ‘to ng mga OFW. Kwento ‘to ng mga naghihiwalay nagiging magkaibigan and all of that,” Tim said.

“Ito yung perfect na story na gusto rin naming gawin. Hindi lang actually para sa’tin, pati doon sa mga issues and challenges na tinatackle din ng film..kaya nakita niyo ang daming nag-iiyakan kasi medyo it speaks to a lot of people,” Marvin said.

“Ex Ex Lovers” is also showing in select cinemas in U.S. and Canada.

— Video by Anjilica Andaya