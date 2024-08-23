Why Marvin Agustin is being dubbed as ‘Ryan Reynolds of the Philippines’

Actor turned restaurateur Marvin Agustin’s name is making rounds online for reasons more than his “August 10” meme.

TikTok users unearthed some of the former actor’s roles in comedy and drama, which instantly became a source of comic relief to many. He is now a successful restaurateur.

Pinoy TikTok users got a kick out of Marvin’s performance in Wenn Deramas’ “Moron 5 and the Crying Lady” (2012) and “Moron 5.2: The Transformation” (2014) where he played one of the five-member slowpoke friend group.

A clip from “Moron 5.2” raked in 450,000 likes and 3.2 million views while numerous more clips from the same franchise are also generating views online.



“You will always be famous Marvin Agustin 😭,” a Pinoy TokTok user commented.

“Natural talaga si Marvin huehue,” another said.

Marvin’s role as Raymond de Villa, a deranged and comical villain in a 2017 teleserye “Kambal Karibal” convinced Filipinos online of his acting skills.

Some even went as far as naming him Philippines’ Ryan Reynolds who played as “Deadpool”, a Marvel anti-hero distinct for his sarcastic and quick-witted banters.

“Kailangan natin Marvin Agustin as ‘Deadpool’,” a Filipino TikTok user pitched.

“Realest Villain HAHAHAHAHHAHA FAV,” wrote another Tiktok user.



The character went viral to the point of acquiring its own “Raymond core” edit that garnered 151,000 likes and 1.1 million views so far.



Marvin’s lines along with his delivery made the character so remarkable to many.

“Best PH comedy villain,” one Pinoy online commented.

“Iba talaga si Marvin Agustin gumanap,” another said.

The actor first ventured into restaurant business in 2005 when he opened Japanese-American restaurant SumoSam with his friends.

Reynolds, too, is known as a businessman outside his big-screen commitments. The Hollywood star co-owns budget wireless provider Mint Mobile and liquor company Aviation American Gin.

Prior to opening SumoSam, Marvin received a franchise outlet of Mister Donut as part of his endorsement deal in 1999.

Years later, he also baked and sold pastries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What was an unplanned and simple exploration expanded into a full-blown brand Mr. Vinmuchies where Marvin used to sell cakes and ensaymada before it hibernated.

Marvin now runs restaurants Cochi Bistro, Secret Kitchen and Tango Tandoor, among others.

In June this year, rumors of Marvin’s return to filming a movie with love-team partner, Jolina Magdangal-Escueta, swirled after they uploaded photos with award-winning movie directors and producers Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas.