‘JulyNa’ naman: Marvin Agustin, social media ride Jolina Magdangal July 1 meme trend

Marvin Agustin and other social media pages joined the funny Filipino trend to greet the first day of July.

While origins remain unknown, Filipinos post memes and photos of Jolina Magdangal to welcome July every year with the Filipino phrase “July na.”

The phrase is used as wordplay on the actress-host’s name as in “Jolina” and “July Na.”

Marvin, chef and actor, a meme on Instagram that reads: “Grabe, bilis ng panahon. Bukas…”

Below the text is an old photo of Jolina with one of her iconic teen hairstyles.

In the caption, Marvin tagged the official account of Jolina.

“Grabe ang bilis ng panahon… @mariajolina_ig,” he said with different emojis.

Jolina saw this post and quipped about reaching August 10.

“Hintayin natin ang august10!” Jolina said.

The phrase “August 10” sounds like Marvin’s last name “Agustin.”

Fans also normally poke fun at Marvin’s surname during the onset of August 10 by using the phrase “Marvin Agustin na.”

In response to Jolina, Marvin commented back: “Hahahaha lagot,” he said with a laughing emoji.

In a separate reply, Marvin wrote: “Labyu labtim (heart eyes emoji).”

As Jolina trends on July 1, she took the opportunity to invite her fans to join the launch of the Angat Buhay non-government organization, a volunteer-based network of former vice president Leni Robredo’s anti-poverty program.

The NGO officially launched on July 1. It was marked by a street and art festival called “Likha” at the Volunteer Center along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City.

Jolina and her colleague Camille Prats were tapped as among the hosts of the event.

“JULYna Magdangal-Escueta!!!! At dahil diyan, papunta na ako sa HQ (volunteer center) sa Katipunan para sa launching ngayong araw ng “ANGAT BUHAY” program. Tara sama na! Ang saya na magkikita tayo at maipagpatuloy ang spirit of volunteerism!” her caption reads.

Aside from Joline, Netflix Philippines also posted its own take on the online tradition.

It uploaded a short video clip that showed a scene of Jolina from the comedy film “Momshies! Ang Soul Mo’y Akin.”

The movie stars Jolina as Jolene, Mela Contiveros as Mylene and Karla Estrada as Karlene. It was released via Star Cinema and Netflix in 2021.

“It’s her month,” Netflix Philippines said.

Allan Jeffrey “AJ” Bacar, the comic book artist behind the comic strips Sskait Comics, shared a meme that showed his character being surrounded by old and new photos of Jolina.

“It’s her Majesty’s season, Jolina!” he said on his post.

The meme came from a still image of an episode of “The Simpsons” franchise.

The original image showed Homer Simpson in a bar. It was taken from an episode that was aired way back in December 1994.

Entertainment page PGAG, meanwhile, wittingly juxtaposed via a meme how Americans welcome July with how Filipinos do it.

“It’s that time of the year na naman,” the post reads.

Philstar.com also jumped on the bandwagon through a social media post.

It posted a reminder using a recent photo of Jolina.

Jolina has been a prominent figure to Filipino children of the late 90s or the millennial generation due to her fashion, hairstyles, movies and even songs.

She recently earned some buzz again for her vocal support for Robredo during the campaign season.