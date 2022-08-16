Jolina Magdangal channels her inner Woo Young Woo

Momshie Jo to the Li to the Na?

Actress Jolina Magdangal channeled her inner Woo Young Woo, the female lead in the hit Kdrama series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” in her recent Instagram post.

Magdangal impersonated the popular character with bangs by wearing a violet blouse, a floral skirt and black chunky high-heeled loafers.

“Hulaan niyo sinong peg ko sa huling picture,” Magdangal wrote on Instagram with whale emojis.

“Pasensya na po.. Super love her,” the television host noted.

The drama tells the story of an intelligent lawyer with autism named Woo Young Woo portrayed by Park Eun-bi. Woo is also fascinated with whales and advocates for their welfare.

A Facebook page also posted a photo showing the resemblance of Jolina and Woo.

The comment section was filled with inside jokes relating to the drama.

“Hanbada law is shaking,” the Facebook page said in jest, alluding to the fictional law firm where Woo works.

“Extraordinary Atty. Choova Choo Choo,” an online user said.

“Extraordinary momshie woo young woo after trial hahaha,” a Facebook user said.

“Magandang buhay yoo young woo imnida,” an online user said.

The Korean series releases new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday on Netflix.

