South Korean actor Lee Seung-gi was spotted roaming around Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

On Thursday, March 9, the “Vagabond” star was seen in one of the famous tourist spots of the province, Calle Crisologo, a cobble-stoned street that features heritage houses.

lee seunggi is here in our city 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ALf9zY5eal — 엉동민 🍑 (@ongdongminn) March 9, 2023

A Facebook user also got a chance to take a photo with the actor when he visited Baluarte Zoo.



The son of former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson shared that they ate lunch with the South Korean star.

“Na kasama po namin kumaen, si Lee Seung-gi mag-lunch, sobra bait at humble niya,” Luis Christian Singson said.

Lee Seung-gi first visited the country for a fan meet event in 2019.

Last month, the actor announced his engagement with actress Lee Da-in. They are expected to tie the knot on April 7.

Lee Seung-gi is known for his series such as “A Korean Odyssey,” “Mouse” “The Law Cafe,” and “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho.” He is also part of some variety shows such as “2 Days and 1 night” “New World,” “Master in the House,” and “Busted,” among others.