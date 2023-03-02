Liza Soberano offered to star in ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’ local adaptation

Liza Soberano’s former manager, Ogie Diaz, bared that he convinced the actress to star in the Philippine adaptation of the hit Korean series “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.”

“Nung huli bago matapos yung kontrata sinabi ko kay Liza, ‘Anak, maganda ‘tong ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ sabi ko ‘tanggapin mo na ‘yan anak kahit wala na ako sa picture,’” Ogie said in his vlog.

“Gusto ko lang siyang makita ng fans niya ulit, sila ni Enrique Gil,” he added.

Liza, however, turned down the offer.

The discussion about this project offer floated when Diaz responded to Soberano’s statements about her career.

Liza made headlines early this week after she released a vlog where she opened up about her experience and opinion about her career. She also expressed her desire to do things for herself as “Hope Soberano.”

RELATED: Messages of support pour in for Liza Soberano after criticisms vs vlog, career | Former Kapamilya head writer responds to Liza Soberano’s ‘This is Me’ vlog | ‘Out of proportion’: Liza Soberano’s dad calls out critics calling daughter ‘ungrateful’



“It’s Okay Not to Be Okay,” a 2020 South Korean series, follows the story of two brothers, Moon Gang Tae starred by Kim Soo Hyun and his older brother, Moon Sang Tae portrayed by Oh Jung Se, who was diagnosed with autism.

After losing their mother at a young age, Mong Gang Tae has to step up and take care of his brother. The two brothers would then cross paths with Ko Mun Yeong played by Seo Ye Ji, an acclaimed children’s book author with antisocial personality disorder yet a strong personality.

Last year, Liza and Enrique were rumored to star in the Philippine adaptation of the series.

Aside from the former love team, actress and host Anne Curtis was also rumored to star in the local adaptation of “It’s Okay Not to Be Okay.”

RELATED: Anne Curtis rumored to star in ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’ local adaptation