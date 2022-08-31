Anne Curtis rumored to star in ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’ local adaptation

Kapamilya actress and host Anne Curtis is reportedly starring in the Filipino adaptation of the hit Kdrama “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay.”

Anne’s name was floated after the entertainment Facebook page Kapamilya Online World uploaded a social media card with Anne’s photo accompanied by the logo of streaming service Netflix and the Kdrama title.

It added that before the clamor for Anne to star in the Korean series adaptation, real-life couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil were initially rumored as among the cast members of the series.

“After #LizQuen No Final Casting Yet! According to our source 🥰Sigaw ng ating mga netizens si Anne Curtis ang choice na gumanap bilang si Ko Mun-Yeong sa Philippine adaptation #itsokaytonotbeokay. Who is your choice mga Kapamilya?!” the caption read.

Liza is however pursuing her Hollywood dream as she is set to star in the movie “Lisa Frankenstein.“

Meanwhile, another online user hinted that Anne could play the role of Ko Mun Yeong in the romantic comedy show.

“Ang DYOSA ang ating Ko Mun Yeong ABANGAN MGA VADENG, a Twitter user said.

The Twitter user referenced “Dyosa,” a 2008 Filipino fantasy series where Anne played the lead role of Josephine.

How Kdrama fans reacted

“It’s Okay Not to Be Okay” follows the story of two brothers, Moon Gang Tae starred by Kim Soo Hyun and his older brother, Moon Sang Tae portrayed by Oh Jung Se, who was diagnosed with autism.

After losing their mother at a young age, Mong Gang Tae has to step up and take care of his brother. The two brothers would then cross paths with Ko Mun Yeong played by Seo Ye Ji, an acclaimed children’s book author with antisocial personality disorder yet a strong personality.

Some Kdrama fans expressed their excitement over the possibility of Anne starring in the adaptation.

“Okay na okay. It suits her. She will give justice to the character of Ko Mun Yeong,” a Facebook user wrote.

“So perfect for her! Hoping,” an online user said.

“Omg this better be good. Grabe iniyak ko sa IOTNBO,” a Twitter user wrote with sobbing and heart emoji.

Anne, a known Kdrama fan, has also followed “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay.”